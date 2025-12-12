Chaos will ensue in Cincinnati if this Bengals mock draft comes to fruition

While poring over the latest mock drafts, we came across one of the more derisive exercises that we might find this mock draft season regarding the Cincinnati Bengals.

Recently, Josh Edwards at CBS Sports posted his updated 2026 NFL mock draft. And while some of his picks may prove accurate, at least one will not come to fruition.

We can list his selection for Cincinnati under the ‘take with a snowball-sized grain of salt’ category. It may even reach the level of ‘why do we even waste our time with mock drafts in the first place’ territory.

It should at least come with a 'for entertainment purposes only' label.

Once we get our hands on the film and begin scouring over it for ourselves, it may become less ridiculous a thought that the Bengals could draft a running back with the 10th overall pick.

But don’t count on it.

Bengals have far bigger draft needs to address

In his mock draft, Edwards has the Bengals selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the 10th overall pick.

At least, Edwards acknowledges the need to address the defense.

“Jeremiyah Love is a luxurious pick for a team who struggles to stop anyone on defense. It could be argued that no single player would make a greater impact on Cincinnati next season than the running back.”

Not only shouldn’t the Bengals be in the market for a first-round running back, even if Love is the best player available, but the Bengals also have other needs to consider with top talent in next year’s draft.

Offensive line still should be a 2026 Draft priority for Bengals

A franchise left tackle for $22 million next year is a bargain. But that is only if you think Orlando Brown Jr. remains at that caliber.

His recent play has been encouraging. But his overall play could leave decision-makers wondering.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown has given up seven sacks, six QB hits, and 33 pressures. Those rank 73rd, 66th, and 71st, respetively.

Releasing Brown would save $14 million against the cap while incurring a $7.7 million dead cap penalty.

After finding what appears to be diamonds in a rough 2025 o-line class in Dylan Fairchild and Jalen Rivers, Cincinnati may opt to go that direction again, selecting a franchise left tackle as opposed to a running back.

Even with Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa off the board in this exercise, Edwards has Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor going 25th overall.

The Bengals might not want to go that route, electing to roll with Brown again. But if they don’t select an offensive lineman, running back will not be next on their list of priorities.

In 2026, DVOA can't mean 'Defense very optional apparently' for Bengals

And then there is the defense, which, like the potholes around the Queen City, has problems that only a good urban planner can solve. Or a good GM.

The Bengals are in desperate need of a linebacker and pass-rush upgrade. The front office had the opportunity to address the situation by drafting several dual-threat options at the position, including Jihaad Campbell and Josiah Stewart. They did not.

This season, the Bengals rank last in points allowed, rushing yards surrendered, and expected points contributed by defense.

Now, the notorious league’s worst defense must find a way to improve for the 2026 season. Drafting a running back with the 10th overall pick would not help in that endeavour.

Passing on Ohio State stars for a RB would spark a revolt in Cincinnati

Cincinnati is a gorgeous city. It is one of the most beautiful in the world. Why would anyone want to ruin that? Riots would ensue if the Bengals drafted a running back in the top 10, risking turning a beautiful city into a scene from Hell’s Kitchen in Marvel’s Daredevil.

But the chaos that would ensue wouldn't be only because the team selected a running back. The players who came after in this most disturbing mock draft would serve as accelerants to the proverbial fire set in this hypothetical situation.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs went 11th while the Buckeyes' linebacker Sonny Styles went to the Cowboys at 15.

If this were to happen in April, the anger from the fanbase would surpass, by a significant margin, everything we felt after the team took Shemar Stewart in the first round of the most recent draft.

Other than protecting Burrow, offense is not the problem

The Bengals have, understandably, invested a lot of their salary cap into the offensive side of the ball. And for that, they remain a unit that can put up a lot of points on any given Sunday.

Edwards himself labels picking Love as a “luxurious” selection. And in this economy, one thing the Bengals cannot afford is luxury.

Furthermore, the last game in Buffalo, notwithstanding, they have a very capable running back in Chase Brown.

However, if you are someone who would like Cincinnati to select a running back, as the NFL has shown us time and time again, there are capable guys to be had from rounds two through seven, and even undrafted rookie free agents. Just look at the Chicago Bears' Kyle Monangai as an example.

The Bengals’ offense has a much greater need for protection for Joe Burrow than it does for adding a first-round running back.

Reminder, we should not take mock drafts too seriously

We are only half joking that the city would riot if the Bengals took Love with their first-round pick. But that is only because taking a running back with the tenth overall pick is comical and unrealistic.

If it were to happen, our other half would awake like Savage Hulk, demanding changes that would never come.

If anything, this mock draft is a reminder that, as we get closer to the official start of the mock draft season, we should have fun with them rather than taking them seriously or as an indication of what all of the front offices are thinking.

That is, unless it comes from us here at Stripe Hype, of course.

Nevertheless, please, don't expect the Bengals to select a running back in the first round. And if Cincinnati were to, while passing over Ohio State defensive players who could make an immediate difference in the defense's play in 2026, fans would have every right to be as upset as they predictably would be.

