Chase Brown's status in doubt for Bengals' critical Week 18 matchup with Steelers

Chase Brown has been having a stellar season for the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year back took over as the team's full-time starter midway through the year, and he's quickly established himself as the back of the future in Cincinnati.

In 16 games (and 10 official starts), Brown has racked up 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, He's also added 360 receiving yards and four more TDs via receptions. He's become an integral part of Cincinnati's offensive attack, but unfortunately his status is in doubt for the team's critical Week 18 matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers after he suffered an ankle injury against Denver in Week 17.

Chase Brown is 'determined' to play against Pittsburgh despite ankle injury

Brown injured his ankle in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter of the contest while sliding in order to try to bleed the clock. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. After an MRI, Brown was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, and his status for the game against Pittsburgh will depend on how he progresses over the coming week, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Schultz also added that Brown is "determined" to play in the must-win game.

The Bengals need a win over the Steelers in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. They also need some outside help. With a loss, they'll be immediately eliminated from contention. Brown being unavailable would be a huge blow for Cincinnati.

They only other active back on the roster with any real experience is Khalil Herbert, who the team acquired via trade prior to the deadline. He has just eight carries for 45 yards in a Bengals uniform. Behind Herbert is Trayveon Williams, who hasn't had a single carry all season. Zack Moss, who the team signed in free agency, is on the injured reserve list with a neck injury.

Since they're extremely thin in the backfield, the Bengals simply have to hope that Brown is able to recover in time to be ready for their final regular season game of the season. Brown's status will be something to monitor closely throughout the week.