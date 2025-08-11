Chorus of Bengals doubters grows in latest NFL division standings predictions

As if Cincinnati Bengals fans needed any more ammunition to be fired up for the 2025 season, a new batch of NFL predictions hot off the digital presses sketches out a gloomy forecast for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co.

Do you like apples, Who Dey Nation? Welp, somebody picked us to finish third in the AFC North. How do you like them apples? Because I don't like 'em!

Like OK, I get the Baltimore Ravens being favored to win the division. But get a load of what is said about the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers...

Bleacher Report predicts Bengals will finish with third straight 9-8 record

Not long after USA Today predicted a 9-8 Bengals record for 2025, with at least the courtesy of including them in the playoffs, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report projected an identical record, except without a playoff berth.

Here's what Moton had to say about yet another prospective pedestrian Cincinnati season:

"Joe Burrow and his playmakers will rack up points, but Cincinnati's defense will be the difference between a team that narrowly misses the playoffs and a double-digit win squad.The Bengals have multiple variables that can impact their defense. Rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart missed valuable reps because of an extensive holdout. All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson is still in a contract dispute. Cornerback Dax Hill is coming off a torn ACL. They also need to find a replacement for nickelback Mike Hilton, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Al Golden's defense needs Hendrickson, or else it could be a bottom-tier unit in scoring and total yards."

I can't even say I disagree with the analysis here. The Bengals' refusal to extend Trey Hendrickson is treading into sadistic/diabolical territory. I legitimately can't stand it.

For as uncertain as things are in Cincinnati on the defensive side of the ball, though, Joe Burrow and the offense proved last season that they can be elite no matter how many points the team is surrendering. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing TDs. Ja'Marr Chase won the wide receiver Triple Crown.

While it's frightening to fathom a world where Hendrickson, the reigning NFL sack king, isn't rewarded with a new contract and thus doesn't play, I can't imagine the Bengals defense not improving at least to some degree. Even if they don't, they were literally a few plays from being a 12-win team last year.

Meanwhile, Moton believes Rodgers and the Steelers will go 11-6 and make the playoffs, but will finish behind Baltimore (14-3) in the division. The old early strength-of-schedule argument does a lot of heavy lifting here:

"Even at 41, Rodgers should be able to lead a talented, well-coached team to a double-digit win season. Pittsburgh will only play one playoff team from the previous campaign in its first six games, which gives the veteran quarterback plenty of adjustment time with his new teammates."

Pretty weak argument. Meanwhile, the notoriously slow-starting Bengals face the likes of the Joe Flacco/Shedeur Sanders Browns, the rebuilding Jaguars, and the JJ McCarthy-quarterbacked, Jordan Addison-less Vikings to open the 2025 campaign. That's not too daunting of a start, either.

Back to the Bengals. Despite missing those valuable offseason reps Moton alludes to, first-round rookie Shemar Stewart is, to me, easily the best defensive end on the roster not named Trey Hendrickson already. His historic athleticism and relentless motor have already flashed plenty, and I expect Stewart to run with the 1s all the time in short order.

The Bengals may be morons in the moment to not extend Hendrickson. That said, some sort of accord will be reached, even if it does drag into Week 1. Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs had that happen a couple seasons back, wherein Jones missed the regular-season opener, but then signed on the dotted line and helped lead the team to another Super Bowl win.

I really don't hope Hendrickson's contract spat drags on that long. I don't think it will based on his individual importance. Time will tell. But to say the Bengals won't make the playoffs is straight-up absurd to me — especially when the Steelers are projected to win 11 games. Come on now.

More Bengals News and Analysis