Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Schedule and Results
The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 to start the season and have some pretty enticing fixtures coming up. Here's a quick look at their schedule and results.
The Bengals are 0-2 so far against AFC North opponents, suffering tough losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. They don't call the AFC North a gauntlet for nothing, though, and Cincy still has a fighting chance to top the division in 2022.
Despite the slow start, the Bengals should be able to finish with a winning record and secure a playoff spot, too. Check out their remaining games this season.
Cincinnati Bengals 2022-23 schedule
- WEEK 1 · Sunday, Sept 11th: Pittsburgh Steelers (Lost 23-20)
- WEEK 2 · Sunday, Sept 18th @ Dallas Cowboys (Lost 20-17)
- WEEK 3 · Sunday, Sept 25th @ New York Jets (Won 27-12)
- WEEK 4 · Thursday, Sept 29th: Miami Dolphins (Won 27-15)
- WEEK 5 · Sunday, Oct 9th @ Baltimore Ravens (Lost 19-17)
- WEEK 6 · Sunday, Oct 16th · 1:00 p.m. EST: @ New Orleans Saints (Won 30-26)
- WEEK 7 · Sunday, Oct 23rd · 1:00 p.m. EST: Atlanta Falcons
- WEEK 8 · Monday, Oct 31st · 8:15 p.m. EST: @ Cleveland Browns
- WEEK 9 · Sunday, Nov 6th · 1:00 p.m. EST: Carolina Panthers
- WEEK 10 BYE
- WEEK 11 · Sunday, Nov 20th · 8:20 p.m. EST: @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- WEEK 12 · Sunday, Nov 27th · 1:00 p.m. EST: @ Tennessee Titans
- WEEK 13 · Sunday, Dec 4th · 4:25 p.m. EST: Kansas City Chiefs
- WEEK 14 · Sunday, Dec 11th · 1:00 p.m. EST: Cleveland Browns
- WEEK 15 · Sunday, Dec 18th · 4:25 p.m. EST: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WEEK 16 · Saturday, Dec 24th · 1:00 p.m. EST: @ New England Patriots
- WEEK 17 · Monday, Jan 2nd · 8:30 p.m. EST: Buffalo Bills
- WEEK 18 · Baltimore Ravens TBD
What are some of the most exciting games, you ask? Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs stands out, as does Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills and a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale. The AFC grows stronger week after week, it seems.
Cincy needs to run the ball better and Joe Burrow (along with his shaky offensive line) needs to keep improving his game, but we can optimistically expect this squad to make a back-to-back postseason appearance.
Reaching the Super Bowl, however, is a whole different story.