Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 11 game against Chargers
For the second straight week, the Cincinnati Bengals will play in a primetime game in front of a national audience. Last week, they fell to the rival Baltimore Ravens 35-34 on Thursday Night Football in a game that the Bengals felt like they could have won. Tonight, they'll look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Bengals and Chargers last played against each other in December of 2021. Los Angeles pulled out a 41-22 victory in that game. In all, the Chargers have won three straight over the Bengals, who haven't bested the Chargers since the 2015 season. Cincinnati will look to snap that streak on Sunday night, and their playoff hopes largely depend on it.
The good news for the Bengals is that star wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to return to action against the Chargers after missing the past three games with a quad injury. Higgins' return should be a big boost for the Bengals, who are 3-2 in games with Higgins this season, but just 1-4 in games that he's missed.
But, while Higgins will be out on the field, some other players won't be. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Chargers ahead of their Week 11 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 11 vs. Chargers
The Bengals listed a total of seven players as inactive for the game against the Chargers, including offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. You can see the full list below:
- WR Charlie Jones
- WR Isaiah Williams
- S Daijahn Anthony
- LB Joe Bachie
- OT Orlando Brown Jr.
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- DT Sheldon Rankins
Los Angeles Chargers full Week 11 inactive list
The Chargers also listed seven total players as inactive against Cincinnati. Six of the seven players are on the offensive side of the ball. Here's the full list:
- QB Easton Stick (emergency third QB)
- WR DJ Chark, Jr.
- RB Kimani Vidal
- OLB Khalil Mack
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- OL Jordan McFadden
- TE Hayden Hurst