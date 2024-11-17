Is Tee Higgins playing tonight? Final status for Bengals star WR vs. Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins has missed the past three games due to a nagging quad injury, but the Bengals got some great news earlier this week. Barring any setbacks, Higgins is expected to return to the field for Cincinnati's pivotal matchup with the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football.
Higgins has been plagued by injury issues all year. In addition to missing the past three games with the quad injury, he also missed the first two games on the schedule due to a hamstring injury.
In all, Higgins has played in just half of Cincinnati's games so far this season, which is obviously unfortunate, because he's been very impactful when he's been out on the field. He has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He's also generated 21 first downs, which is second on the team behind only Ja'Marr Chase.
Tee Higgins eager to return to action against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football
After missing several weeks of action, Higgins is understandably excited to get back out on the field with his teammates for an important game against the Chargers with major playoff implications on the line.
"I'm very excited [to] get back out there with the guys," Higgins said of his return, via ESPN. "Just sitting there watching, I hate it, you know what I'm saying? Not being able to contribute to help get a win, it sucks. So I'm very excited to go out there and fight."
Durability issues have hampered Higgins throughout his career, but he plans to be more proactive when it comes to potentially preventing injury issues in the future.
"I thought I was handling it the right way, and then this stuff keeps happening," Higgins said. "So I had to go and call people and see what I need to do better or more of. I feel like I'm on the right track right now. ... Hopefully all the injury stuff is behind me, I'm healthy for the rest of the season, and we can go and try to make that run that we think we can do."
That quote should be music to the ears of Bengals fans, and hopefully Higgins can indeed remain healthy and out on the field for the rest of the season, as his presence has proven to be extremely important for Cincinnati. The Bengals are 3-2 in games that Higgins has played so far this season, and they're just 1-4 in the games that he's missed.