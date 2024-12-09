Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 14 game against Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 campaign will continue tonight on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys in Dallas. The Bengals are coming off of a 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
The game will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2022 when the Cowboys pulled out a 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Overall, the Cowboys have won five straight games over the Bengals in a streak that dates back to 2004.
Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without several key contributors for the contest. Kicker Evan McPherson and linebacker Logan Wilson were both recently placed on the injured reserve list. The team will also be without key contributors on both sides of the line for the game, as Sheldon Rankins (illness) and Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) have both been ruled out of the game.
The Bengals aren't the only team that will be missing players either. The Cowboys, who are already without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, also recently placed center Zack Martin on IR. Plus, as is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Cowboys ahead of their Week 14 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 14 vs. Cowboys
In all, the Bengals listed a total of five players on their inactive list for the matchup with the Cowboys, including both Brown and Rankins. Here's the full list:
- WR Charlie Jones
- S Daijahn Anthony
- OT Orlando Brown Jr.
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- DT Sheldon Rankins
Dallas Cowboys full Week 11 inactive list
The Cowboys listed six players on their inactive list, including four players on the defensive side of the ball. Here's their list:
- LB Damone Clark
- CB Andrew Booth
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- WR Jalen Brooks
- DE Tyrus Wheat