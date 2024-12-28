Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 17 game against Broncos

To say that today's game against the Denver Broncos is a big one for the Cincinnati Bengals would be an understatement.

The entire season basically comes down to this game for the Bengals. With a win, their playoff hopes will survive until the 18th and final week of the 2024 NFL regular season. But, with a loss, those same hopes will come crashing down, as they'll officially be eliminated from postseason contention for a second consecutive season. If that ends up occurring, there will be some major questions for the organization to answer over the offseason.

The good news for the Bengals is that the game will take place within the friendly confines of Paycor Stadium, so Cincinnati fans will have an opportuniity to cheer their team to victory.

Meanwhile, the Broncos seeking their first playoff appearance since 2015. In order to make that happen, all they need to do is win their final two games, including today's matchup with the Bengals. In order to prevent that from happening, the Bengals will need a big game from familiar faces like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, among others.

But, while Burrow and Chase will both be out on the field today, that won't be the case for everyone. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Broncos ahead of their Week 17 clash

Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Bengals listed a total of five players as inactive against Denver, including three players on the offensive side of the ball. Here's the full list:

WR Charlie Jones

OT Andrew Stueber

TE Tanner Hudson

DE Sam Hubbard

DT Sheldon Rankins

Denver Broncos full Week 17 inactive list

The Broncos listed a total of seven players as inactive against Cincinnati. Here's their full list:

QB Zach Wilson (Third QB)

WR David Sills

RB Blake Watson

ILB Levelle Bailey

OT Frank Crum

DL Matt Henningsen

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

More Cincinnati Bengals news