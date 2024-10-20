Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 7 game against Browns
In today's Week 7 matchup with the Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals will have an opportunity to do something that they haven't done as a team since 2017: Win a football game in Cleveland. That's right, the Bengals have lost their annual contest in Cleveland in six straight seasons. Zac Taylor has never won in Cleveland as a head coach and Joe Burrow is 0-3 there in his career. In fact, he was still at Ohio State the last time the Bengals went on the road and bested the Browns.
This is obviously a streak that the Bengals are aiming to snap. After all, no one wants to lose that many games in a row on the road against a divisional rival. At the same time though, the Browns will be desperate for a win after their 1-5 start to the season, so ending that streak isn't going to be an easy task.
The good news for the Bengals is that they were relatively healthy throughout the week, so they shouldn't be missing many key contributors for the game, aside from the players who are already sidelined for the remainder of the season.
There will still be some inactive players on the sideline, though. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some guys on the inactive list. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Browns ahead of their Week 7 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 7 vs. Browns
In all, Cincinnati listed six players on the inactive report for the game against Cleveland, including three offensive players and three defensive players. Here's the full list:
- DT Lawrence Guy
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Cedric Johnson
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- OT Andrew Stueber
- DT Jay Tufele
Cleveland Browns full Week 7 inactive list
The Browns also listed six players as inactive for the game -- two on offense and four on defense. The following players won't be available for Cleveland:
- QB Jameis Winston (3QB)
- CB Kahlef Hailassie
- S Ronnie Hickman
- RB Jerome Ford
- LB Nathaniel Watson
- DT Quinton Jefferson