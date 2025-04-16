Cincinnati Bengals legend urges team to trade for Jalen Ramsey

Well, we know at least one person who wants to see the Cincinnati Bengals trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins.

After news broke that Ramsey and the Dolphins would mutually look for a trade for the veteran, Bengals legend Chad Johnson took to social media to encourage his former organization to act.

Johnson has been retired for a while now, but he's still heavily invested in Bengals' business, and wants to see Cincinnati succeed.

Chad Johnson wants to see Cincinnati land Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in a trade

For what it's worth, Johnson isn't the only one who sees Cincinnati as a logical landing spot for Ramsey. The Bengals were also listed as a potential landing spot for Ramsey by CBS Sports.

The connection here is pretty simple. Cincinnati could use a big boost in the secondary, especially at cornerback, and Ramsey's credentials speak for themselves, even if he's lost a step at this point in his career. He's a Super Bowl champion, a three-time First-Team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler who has been one of the top corners in the league for the past decade.

If traded to Cincinnati, Ramsey would immediately become the best cornerback on the Bengals' roster. But, acquiring the star corner would likely be easier said than done. Ramsey still has two years remaining on the three-year, $72.3 million contract extension he signed in September, which made him the highest-paid corner in the league at the time. That's a huge number that many teams, including the Bengals, simply won't be willing -- or able -- to take on.

After all, the Bengals are a notoriously frugal franchise, and they still are still trying to figure out a contract extension for star defensive end Trey Hendrickson. So, they likely won't want to add Ramsey's bloated deal to the books, even though it would be an excellent -- and exciting -- addition.

The more realistic option is that the Bengals will look to bolster the cornerback position in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Bengals have six total selections in the draft, and they'll likely use at least one of them to select a CB.