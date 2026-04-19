Critics of Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade couldn't be more out of touch

Perhaps it's because this is the answered prayer Cincinnati Bengals fans have waited on for literal decades that makes it hard to see the downside inacquiring New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence in Saturday night's blockbuster trade.

This organization doesn't make NFL landscape-altering trades, followed by mega paydays, for superstars. Or at least that's how the Bengals used to operate. Something has changed within them. They engaged full-on wicked-smart mode and traded the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for an All-Pro player who'll transform their defense.

What a momentous day for the franchise. Joe Burrow might finally have the help he needs on the other side of the ball to march the Bengals to a Lombardi Trophy. No surprise that some jealous haters, or biased G-Men types, are declaring New York the victors of this transaction.

The logic behind Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade criticism collapses in on itself in every conceivable way

Longtime ESPN personality Trey Wingo is the pied piper of bad Dexter Lawrence trade takes with this whopper that he actually seems to believe:

So let me get this straight: it’s a deep defensive draft… so you trade away a top 10 pick where you could lock up a younger player for up to 5 years…. for an older ( but very good) player…who can walk in 2 years as a free agent? https://t.co/IifAAqbSni — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 19, 2026

First of all, a deep defensive draft? Perhaps. So what does that have to do with the 10th overall pick? That's where you're supposed to get a blue-chip player. There was a real chance Cincinnati was going to lose out on all the immediate difference-makers by the time the 10th pick rolled around.

So rather than, say, trade down in the first round and acquire more draft capital for unproven commodities, why not trade for a legitimate superstar like Lawrence?

All due respect to the incoming rookies, this defensive tackle class is one of the weaker positions in the entire draft. So no, Trey, that ain't where the depth's at, especially if you want a nose tackle. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald is the only real dawg among the bunch, but he has very limited pass rushing upside, unlike Lawrence's proven track record.

NEXT.

PFWA X/Twitter personality Scott Kacsmar went back and forth quite a bit with social media folks. All stemming from this initial brainless offering:

Wow.



I hope people realize losing Hendrickson, losing the No. 10 pick, and gaining Dexter Lawrence is still a net negative for the Cincinnati defense.



Giants could end up drafting Styles and Downs though for Harbaugh's new defense. 5 and 10 https://t.co/w7yLYrDMsl — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) April 19, 2026

Gee, Scott. Good thing the annual salary cap isn't, you know, something like $30 million in total allotment. Then that'd be a bummer!

But guess what? Cincinnati had plenty of cap space to spare before the Lawrence trade. For once, the team is spending to the hilt to maximize Joe Burrow's prime. What a nice change of pace, right!?

And the money that would've been used to pay Trey Hendrickson? Well, those funds were deployed instead on Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen in free agency. It's not perfect math but close enough.

Like in what world does Kacsmar's argument make a lick of sense? No planet I'm familiar with.

Oh, and then there was this from SNYtv's Giants reporter Connor Hughes, which served as a perfect reminder of how often the esteemed decision-makers in the actual NFL get things wrong all the time.

"Talking to several coaches around the NFL right now...they are STUNNED the #Giants got what they did for Dexter Lawrence. All agree: Very good player, but not worth No. 10. Age, injury and concerns regarding his conditioning pointed out. Also that you need to limit the number of snaps he plays to maximize his production; really just a one position player. Needless to say: Great return for #NYG."

Not worth No. 10, eh? Again, who on Earth is walking through that door as a rookie and coming close to Lawrence's impact?

What a lazy argument about "injury." Lawrence has played in 109 of a possible 117 regular-season games. Didn't miss a single one last year despite an ailing elbow. And age? He turns 29 in November. Not some senior citizen even by football standards.

Hughes and NFL coaches appear to argue, too, that Lawrence needs a limited snap count to thrive. Umm...don't know who needs to hear this, but D-Law played 754 snaps in 2025 at 340 pounds. That was only seven snaps behind Kansas City Chiefs legend Chris Jones, who's 30-ish pounds lighter. I think Lawrence's conditioning is just fine.

It'd be one thing if Lawrence wasn't showing signs that he was productive this past season. Other than his bottom-line box score stats, well, bad news for the haters once again:

Dexter Lawrence 2025 only:



OFF field:



#32 YPA (8.4)

#31 sack rate (4.1%)

#27 EPA/pass (+0.13)

#26 pass success (47%)

#23 pressure rate (32%)



ON field:



#7 pass success (40%)

#8 YPA (6.6)

#9 sack rate (7.7%)

#10 EPA/pass (+0.09)

#22 pressure rate (33%)https://t.co/Xbo2p6JtJe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 6, 2026

All that matters for the Bengals is this season. I'll say it till I'm blue in the face: Joe Burrow will ask out of town if they miss the playoffs a fourth straight year. It's just a fact. Thank the universe, the Bengals recognized that, and acted accordingly for once.

Check the Mic podcast host Sam Monson of PFF lore had the most spot-on rebuttals to all these talking points that I could nary have articulated better myself:

Most people have spent the last few months lamenting this draft's lack of blue-chip star power.



Hard to do that AND criticize the Bengals for using their 1st to acquire one of the best defensive players of the last 5 years. — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) April 19, 2026

Multiple coaching staffs in NY kept Dexter Lawrence at true NT alignments because he was so off-the-charts productive there that it just made sense.



Bengals could deploy him from wider alignments more than at any previous point in his career, which theoretically may boost his… — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) April 19, 2026

FWIW, the best-graded DT in the NFL last season, according to PFF (@CamHeyward ), was 36 years old.



Dexter Lawrence is 28. If his elbow is healthy, there's no reason to think he doesn't have a LOT of elite years left. — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) April 19, 2026

Defensive tackles tend to age quite well, particularly world-class athletes like Lawrence. Shoot, Chris Jones turns 32 in July. Ballyhooed Jets free agent David Onyemata turns 34 in November and is still thriving. Calais Campbell turns 40 in September and still might come back for one last ride!

And by the way, none of those dudes boast Lawrence's one-of-one blend of size, athleticism, and pass rushing prowess. He's one of the most exotically-packaged talents in the history of the sport. That's, uh, worth the 10th overall pick every day and twice on NFL Sundays going forward for Cincinnati.

Maybe, just maybe, this was an excellent trade for both sides. The Giants got a better return than they expected. The Bengals spared no expense to make sure they outbid anyone vying for someone who could radically transform their defense. Win-win. Simple as that.