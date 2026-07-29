Denzel Ward's historic payday disrupts Bengals' DJ Turner plans

Although they're at far different stages of their career, and Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward is more proven than Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner, the former's market-resetting contract extension is a thorn in the side of his AFC North rival. A couple days ago, Duke Tobin was noncommittal about any marquee contract extensions getting done during Bengals training camp.

None of this bodes particularly well for Turner's turn at the negotiating table, where the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, and many others have been frustrated before him.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported the details Ward's new two-year, $62.2 million contract, which includes $52.3 million guaranteed. As many Cincinnati fans know, guarantees are a frequent hang-up in contract talks.

Now we'll go deeper on Ward's fresh deal, examine what the broader cornerback contract market looks like, and assess where Turner and the Bengals stand.

How an AFC North rival just inflated Turner's price

Denzel Ward is a five-time Pro Bowler, and frankly, it's shocking he's never earned All-Pro honors. For all the gross incompetence and instability that pervades the Browns organization, Ward has been a rare constant since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2018.

Like I said, DJ Turner is not anywhere near as decorated. He had a phenomenal 2025 season, which was the penultimate year of his rookie contract. Despite that small sample size of elite form, to me, that's exactly when you double down on your in-house talent.

Ward's extension applies serious pressure on the Bengals to get Turner's contract done even sooner. And it goes beyond a simple adversarial dynamic between the two intrastate rivals.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and the New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez are about to set a new high watermark for highest earnings at the position once they sign their new deals. Now that we know what Ward's price is, both Witherspoon and Gonzalez will eclipse Ward's average annual value of $31.1 million.

Spotrac lists Turner's market value at a precise $10 million less than Ward at $21.1 million. That translates to a three-year contract worth $63 million, and again, likely not as many guarantees.

There's no chance Turner will settle for making a tad more than Ward with an additional year on his extension. I've predicted that Turner will ultimately sign on the dotted line sometime during training camp along with Dax Hill, yet Ward's extension complicates that path. It was already tough enough with Turner and Hill sharing the same position and agent!

Why Duke Tobin's conservative extension plan could backfire

Duke Tobin and the rest of the Bengals' leadership can't afford to drag their feet on paying DJ Turner for too long. Re-upping on an ascending player before his market becomes too cost-prohibitive is what winning franchises do whenever possible.

This concept has eluded the Bengals in the past. They resorted to the franchise tag with studly safety Jessie Bates, only to watch him walk to Atlanta in free agency.

Cincinnati's safety room still hasn't recovered. Newcomer Bryan Cook will hopefully change that.

But my broader point stands regardless. The Bengals' reputation is improving by leaps and bounds after this offseason. Notwithstanding my compassion for them that maximizing their salary cap isn't their typical modus operandi, it's imperative for Cincinnati to keep that positive brand momentum going,

I don't mean that in a marketing sense. I mean that in the sense that, you know, the rest of the NFL doesn't view the front office as total cheapskates.

There's always a bit of a lag time between any organization's outside perception and what reality reflects. Again, the Bengals have made so many great strides of late. Getting Dexter Lawrence at such a bargain rate on a contact that runs through 2028 was a masterclass. Alas, they're still probably a couple years away before they can shed that "cheap" label once and for all.

A Super Bowl victory would be the ultimate vindication. Until that happens, the stench of excess frugality from prior decades will linger.

I'm not suggesting Cincinnati's brass be a bunch of spineless pushovers in contract negotiations. I'm merely imploring them to not mess around, and when you have a high-character, high-upside player at a critical position like Turner, just pay the man.