4 bold Bengals training camp predictions as veterans report

The day has finally arrived for Cincinnati Bengals veterans to report to training camp. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Dexter Lawrence, and the rest of the gang are checking in to gear up for what should absolutely be one of the most electrifying seasons in franchise history.

Super Bowl expectations abound. Roster reinforcements all over the place, spearheaded by Lawrence in the defensive trenches. An intact offensive core that returns all 11 starters.

DJ Turner and Dax Hill sign contract extensions together

Yes, we are going there. Speak it into existence. Like Chase and Higgins last offseason, DJ Turner in Dax Hill share the same position on the field — and the same agent off of it.

The Bengals' dynamic receiving duo announced their new contracts in a joint press conference in 2025. Not saying we'll get something cutesy like that when it comes to Turner and Hill. That's probably too bold of a prediction.

Nevertheless, now that the entire rookie class is under contract, and the Bengals have a clearer picture for what the 2027 salary cap situation is after Burrow's contract restructure, they know what they need to do to get Turner and Hill on the books.

The question is, is the price right for Turner and Hill? If only one of them signs an extension, things could get really awkward. If neither of them signs, Cincinnati risks one or both of them pricing themselves out of the team's range in the next free agency period.

One has to wonder whether rookie third-round pick Tacario Davis represents a contingency plan in the event that one of Turner or hill doesn't remain in a Bengals uniform. Duke Tobin's comments from Monday's media luncheon didn't make it sound like an extension was imminent for anyone.

If somebody must go, it'll be Hill. However, for a scouting department so under-resourced and often criticized for it, what better way to validate themselves than to get out ahead on extensions for these two ascending young players that they handpicked?

Similar to the Chase-Higgins combo, Turner and Hill could provide Cincinnati with another one of the league's best tandems at a high-value position.

Dexter Lawrence dominates Bengals' stout o-line

This may not sound bold to some, yet bear in mind that Dexter Lawrence is coming off a supposed down year with the New York Giants. He's facing a Bengals offensive line that returns all five starters, and a system built by Zac Taylor with so much star power and continuity at its epicenter in Burrow, Chase and Higgins.

But by all accounts this offseason, ever since landing in Cincinnati, Lawrence has taken the bull by the horns. He's asserted himself as a leader in the locker room in short order. He didn't have to attend voluntary workouts in the wake of his trade. Sexy Dexy did it anyway.

Lawrence's change of scenery brings a certain credibility and hope to a defensive tackle group that has looked just abysmal on paper of late. B.J. Hill was the only exception last season and the year prior. In an ironic twist, the past centerpiece of the Bengals’ d-line, D.J. Reader, is effectively taking Lawrence's place with the G-Men.

That's neither here nor there. The bottom line is, Lawrence, the Bengals' new nose tackle and a two-time All-Pro, is about to impose his will.

Buckle up, Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, and Dalton Risner. Not sure you fellas already for the thunder Lawrence is about to bring to training camp practices.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase guarantee a playoff berth

Never one to mince words, Joe Burrow hasn't shied away from Super Bowl talk or applying pressure to his teammates. The sense of urgency couldn't be higher this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase is fired up and out to reinforce the widespread belief that he's the best wide receiver in the NFL.

It may be too much to say that Burrow or Chase will drop a Joe Namath-style Super Bowl guarantee in advance of Week 1. Wouldn't totally put it past either of them, because let's face it, these are some deservedly confident superstars.

What I could see is Chase getting asked a softball question in the media scrum that goes something like, "Will this season be a failure if you don't make the playoffs?" To which he will reply, "Yes." Possibly with a profanity thrown in.

Cut to Burrow's subsequent standalone press conference. Boots-on-the-ground reporter asks him about Chase's colorful remark. Joe Shiesty lets out that trademark chuckle, and issues a simple reply of something like, "We're making the playoffs."

The subtext of course, being, that Burrow and Chase have their determined, collective sights set on much loftier achievements.

Rookie Colbie Young crashes Bengals' WR3 battle

A fourth-round pick out of Georgia who had only 37 catches, 507 yards and three TDs in 13 games over the last two seasons, challenging for the WR3 role? Really? Yes. Colbie Young will make this prediction so.

Think about it. The incumbent No. 3 wideout in the Bengals' offense, Andrei Iosivas, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He was a sixth-round pick and is coming off a rather bad 2025 campaign.

Young has better size and flashed superior contested catch upside in college. His strong hands on a sensational snag in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals versus Ole Miss stands out. Meanwhile, according to PFF, Iosivas converted on only three of 15 contested catch opportunities this past season and struggled with drops.

Unless last year's training camp and preseason hero, Mitchell Tinsley, starts to show signs of life again, the competition between Iosivas and Young should be rather fierce.