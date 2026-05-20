Dexter Lawrence-B.J. Hill reunion builds hype for Bengals' overhauled defense

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have gotten a reunion with D.J. Reader in free agency, but the very New York Giants team Reader signed on to join was the source of Cincinnati's splashiest trade (probably) ever.

Reader replaced Dexter Lawrence as the Giants' nose tackle in the wake of the Bengals trading the 10th overall pick in this year's draft for him. The All-Pro interior pass rushing extraordinaire has his own "reunited and it feels so good" narrative by landing in the Queen City, though.

Back in his G-Men days, Lawrence was teammates with Bengals vet B.J. Hill from 2019 through 2020. They've just done a joint interview to speak out on their renewed alliance, and how it'll impact Cincinnati in 2026.

Dexter Lawrence & B.J. Hill weigh in on Bengals' statement-making trade

Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard did a podcast interview with Lawrence and Hill, and the most salient clip from it was put out on the team's official X/Twitter account. Both of them weighed in on what Lawrence's arrival means in terms of sending a message to the rest of the NFL:

Hill emphasized that it wasn't just about his old pal coming to Cincy in that blockbuster trade, but more of the philosophical shift the organization had this offseason:

"We're here to win games. It's not even just him. It's who we just brought in this offseason. We mean business. [...] We're ready to win now."

As for Lawrence, he was fired up to rejoin Hill in the trenches, and made it clear from the jump that he didn't want to let this unexpected opportunity fall by the wayside:

"Now that we're back together, it's time to take advantage of it. I [told] him, when I first got here, we're not gonna waste this moment. So that's what it's about."

Heck yeah, fellas. Do indeed take advantage of this second team-up, by all means!

Hill was banged up throughout last season but still played at a starting-caliber level. The same can't really be said for anyone in Cincinnati's defensive tackle rotation. Hence why Lawrence was brought aboard to both diversify and spearhead the pass rush, and shore up a run defense that ranked dead-last in the NFL in 2025.

It's wildly encouraging to see Lawrence as such a willing participant this early in the Bengals' offseason program. Having a familiar face to help him acclimate to Cincy in Hill only bodes well for what lies ahead.

From the time when Lawrence only demanded a one-year extension from the Bengals to secure the trade, his motivations have seemed pure. He was just tired of losing in New York, and feels like he has a legit chance to help Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's exceptional offense turn the ship around to compete for Super Bowls.

In addition to Lawrence and Hill, the Bengals acquired Jonathan Allen in free agency. That gives them a formidable three-man rotation on the interior d-line, plus whatever the coaching staff can get out of T.J. Slaton, and disappointing-to-date Day 2 draft picks from 2024 in McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins Jr.

The point is, not only does Cincinnati have actual depth at a position of perpetual need; Lawrence is a legitimate superstar who will elevate Hill's level of play and everyone else around him, including the defensive ends. Can't wait to see what it looks like in action in less than four months' time!