Giants land ex-Bengals star as best-case Dexter Lawrence replacement

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a franchise-defining trade for Dexter Lawrence this offseason, sending their 10th overall pick to the New York Giants.

While the G-Men fortified their offensive line by drafting Miami's Francis Mauigoa with that premium asset, they still needed a Lawrence stand-in. Nobody on their current roster could come close to emulating Sexy Dexy's impact in the defensive trenches.

Lawrence really is a one-of-one, but New York just scored the next-best thing available on the free-agent market in beloved ex-Bengal D.J. Reader.

Former Bengals DT D.J. Reader signs with Giants in free agency after Dexter Lawrence trade

Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that Reader signed with the Giants on Tuesday to the tune of $12.5 million on a two-year contract. Quite a bargain for such a high-quality, space-eating nose tackle whose level of play should only be elevated by New York's loaded rotation of edge defenders.

Reader went from Cincinnati to Detroit as a free agent after the 2023 season. His couple years with the Lions weren't all that great, but it's almost like the team didn't know what to do with him.

What also didn't help Reader was the fact that the Lions were smacked by injuries in 2024, headlined by All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg. They were pretty thin last year, too, as star defensive tackle Alim McNeill missed seven games and Levi Onwuzurike was out for all of 2025.

If the Giants' defensive edge trio of Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux (assuming he isn't traded) can stay healthy, Reader figures to be positioned for all sorts of success with his newest team. Plus, the G-Men have the flexibility to deploy No. 5 overall pick Arvell Reese at either off-ball linebacker or on the edge, a la Micah Parsons.

During his time with the Bengals, Reader didn't have the benefit of a strong stable of pass rushers around him with the exception of Trey Hendrickson. Reader can provide juice in that department, yet he's far more renowned as a top-shelf run stopper.

Although Lawrence's ability to rush the passer at 340 pounds is one-of-one, New York can expect Reader to provide some pop in that department. It'll just require more of Carter in his second NFL season, and perhaps some stepping up from 2025 third-round pick Darius Alexander, who had 3.5 sacks as a rookie.

Big add. Giants can’t replace Dexter Lawrence but the additions of DJ Reader and Shelby Harris give them two solid veterans. If Darius Alexander makes a leap, it’s a solid room to go along with the elite edge and inside linebacker talent they possess. https://t.co/FUPznzq92h — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) May 5, 2026

Recent Giants addition Shelby Harris turns 35 in August and is a 3-technique pass rusher, as opposed to a run-stuffing nose tackle like Reader, who'll be 32 in July.

Best of luck to D.J. Before the Dexy trade was even a thing, we at Stripe Hype were geeked up about a potential Reader-Cincinnati homecoming, Rather poetic that he's Lawrence's successor for the Giants.