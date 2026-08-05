DJ Turner could corner Bengals into a Ja’Marr Chase situation

We rarely get our favorite NFL franchise to select ‘our guys’ in the draft. Fortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals did just that when they selected DJ Turner in the second round in 2023.

Fortunately for Turner, because he was taken after the first round, the team can’t play fifth-year option games. Unfortunately, recent history shows the front office is willing to take these negotiations further than needed.

But while the Bengals procrastinate on a deal with Turner, the franchise tag and his asking price continue to climb. And that cost has a chance of reaching a point that could make the Bengals’ accountants uncomfortable if Turner continues his ascension as one of the best cornerbacks, reminding us of what transpired with Ja'Marr Chase's contract dispute.

One of the best could become 'the one'

Turner is already one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, even though he is yet to become a household name.

And while DJ Turner might be tired of hearing about last year, his agents and bank account are not.

The former Wolverine has flashed with highlight plays that have reached even those who only watch football through spreadsheets. One such play occurred against the hated rival Pittsburgh Steelers when Turner politely relieved a pass from DK Metcalf’s possession.

But for those who are more likely to consume football through spreadsheets, they too are noticing what Turner brings to the Bengals’ defense.

Turner was fourth among cornerbacks, allowing the lowest catch rate at 46.8%. PFSN also calls Turner “elite,” citing his impact score, pass deflections, and forced fumbles, which rank first, second, and first in the NFL, respectively.

Stick to the Model argues that Turner is already a top 5 CB in the NFL, factoring in yards per target and completion percentage allowed.

Top 5 CBs in the NFL



Quinyon Mitchell

Derrick Stingley Jr.

Joey Porter Jr.

Josh Jobe

DJ Turner



*yards and completions allowed pic.twitter.com/25i9kgJSk1 — Stick to the Model (@StickToTheModel) May 20, 2026

Making the argument that Turner could be the NFL’s CB1 by the end of the 2026 season is not the proverbial limb-stepping if he is already the fifth-best.

Furthermore, ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak is helping spread the gospel of Turner with an amazing breakdown that includes advanced stats showing Turner as a top corner and his on-field impact, such as his shutdown corner status and his ability to shadow opposing offenses’ top receivers.

The best CB you've never heard of is DJ Turner II pic.twitter.com/OeC0bUMOkN — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 27, 2026

The Ja’Marr Chase blueprint all over again

Nevertheless, just like with the new Spider-Man movie, we’ve seen this show several times before. More recently, and more publicized, Ja’Marr Chase did not know whether he would play heading into the 2024 season after failing to secure a contract extension.

That indecision on the Bengals’ part led not only to Chase resetting the wide receiver market but also to his Triple Crown season, which helped the remarkable wideout become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

At least the Bengals brass will not have to worry about Turner becoming the highest-paid non-QB in the league if they do not get a deal in place before the team hits the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, paying him as he is CB1 next offseason is a distinct possibility.

While Turner’s name recognition might not be on his side, his on-field exploits, backed up by the advanced stats, suggest that Turner could be heading into a Chase-esque type of season culminating in a contract of which today’s price will certainly not be next offseason’s price.

Turner’s situation is not a Brand New Day, but rather the modus operandi for Cincinnati’s front office.

Cornering the Bengals, and the market

DJ Turner has the chance to showcase to the NFL world that he is one of, if not the, best corners in the league, deserving of becoming the first $32 million-per-year player at the position.

But before he can corner the market, Turner must convince Cincinnati’s C-suite that he is every bit as good as Ward, Trent McDuffie, Ahmad Gardner, and Patrick Surtain II.

Or perhaps they do recognize what they have in Turner and are waiting on some leverage to hold over him. But with the way his career is trending and our expectations for him, the front office should not wait until next offseason to try to get something done.

While the two sides diddle-daddle over the details, as with Chase a couple of years ago, the price is going up. What is also increasing is Turner’s opportunity to enter the upper echelon of cornerbacks enough that he resets the market at the position.