Dolphins CB's stunning release gifts Bengals golden opportunity for epic reunion

The Cincinnati Bengals, let's face it, are a little thin and unproven in their defensive backfield. One of the key free agents they let loose this offseason had been their starting nickelback for four straight seasons, beginning with the unforgettable run to Super Bowl LVI.

We're starting to see roster cuts left and right. That will continue up to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to get every team down to 53 players (my final Bengals 53-man roster prediction here!). It's just shocking that the cornerback-needy Miami Dolphins let go of a longtime Bengals franchise cornerstone after signing him less than a month ago.

Hardcore Who Dey heads know who I'm referring to. I'm over here thinking this man's experience, familiarity with the core of the team, and uncanny ability for splash plays make him a perfect candidate for a second stint in Cincinnati.

Mike Hilton should absolutely be a Bengal after being cut by Dolphins

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news of Hilton's release on Monday. Again, for a Miami team that needs even more pressing help in its cornerback room than the Bengals do, this news was a true shocker for me.

Mike Hilton was among the greatest free-agent signings in Bengals history. Right up there with the very best, in fact. Poaching him from the division rival Steelers only adds to Hilton's legend.

And yes, Trey Hendrickson is quite probably No. 1, so while Duke Tobin and Co. consider kicking the tires on Hilton again, seems like a good day to give Trey that new payday, eh!?

Anyway. So meh-nay rhymes in a row call me Busta. Please don't. Point is, Mike Hilton may be entering a bit of a decline ahead of what would be his 10th NFL season. So what? He's a true slot cornerback, which the Bengals clearly lack.

I'll acknowledge this: It's quite possible Hilton feels a type of way about Cincinnati's decision not to retain him. I get that, but if it's between continuing his career or possibly veering toward retirement, wouldn't Hilton rather suit up in the Orange and Black stripes for one last ride? I'd hope so.

Dax Hill is penciled in as the starting nickelback, yet he's more suited to be a boundary corner. Cam Taylor-Britt has showed the highest ceiling of anyone in the Bengals CB corps. CTB also got benched multiple times in 2024. Then there's DJ Turner, who I view, too, as a better fit on the perimeter as opposed to the nickel.

Hilton's football IQ is through the roof. Whatever he lacks in coverage, he makes up for by quickly diagnosing running plays and snuffing them out in the backfield, or near the line of scrimmage. At 31 years young, Hilton is still a heat/contact-seeking missile. The Bengals sure could use as many sure tacklers as they can find on this 2025 team.

I'd put the chances of a Hilton-Bengals reunion at about 35%. He could easily go to another contender, or just ride off into the sunset. Maybe Miami saw that Hilton was washed and punted on him as a result. Regardless, I believe he'd be an asset to the Cincinnati locker room, or any other team who'd have him really.

New Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden loves versatility anywhere he can get it. Hilton's knack for crashing in to stop the run, and his adeptness as a blitzer, are compelling-enough traits to at least consider in a situational role.

