Ja'Marr Chase's profane outburst perfectly sums up Bengals' collapse vs. Bears

Week 9 proved to be a Halloween-appropriate waking nightmare for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears. Even worse, superstar Ja'Marr Chase seems to be at his wit's end.

The last thing this Bengals franchise can afford is to alienate yet another one of their best players. Chase and the offense sure did their part on Sunday, but the defense once again let the team down to the point of utter ridiculousness.

Chase vented his frustrations on the way back to the locker room after the team's latest debacle. And let's just say it wasn't pretty.

Ja'Marr Chase exclaims, "One f*****g stop!" after Bengals defense blows the game vs. Bears

Ja'Marr Chase has taken on more of a vocal leadership role in the absence of Joe Burrow. What's wild is, the quarterback play sure hasn't dropped off under Joe Flacco, yet the defense has somehow gotten worse.

Apparently, when Chase held the defense accountable following last week's 39-38 loss to the Jets, the unit didn't get the message. Maybe now, in a moment of profane candor, Cincinnati's defenders will be inspired to do better.

“One f***ing stop” Ja’Marr Chase pissed off heading into the locker room after the Bengals 47-42 loss to the Bears. pic.twitter.com/5Em5B5aZzY — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) November 2, 2025

What's it going to take for the Bengals to get it together defensively?

Cincinnati was eviscerated for 283 yards on the ground, and allowed Caleb Williams to throw the winning TD pass to Colston Loveland after the offense has wrested back the lead with only 59 seconds left.

Look at this coverage breakdown and inability to corral Loveland thereafter. One of many instances where the Bengals were out of position and got gashed en route to yielding 576 total yards.

COLSTON LOVELAND ARE YOU KIDDING?



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OMOzjsl6vC — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2025

To be honest, Chase is being kind with this succinct characterization of the Bengals' D. They are among the worst defenses I've seen in my lifetime.

The Bengals are the first team to score 38+ points in back-to-back games and lose both since the 1966 Giants. pic.twitter.com/8FUk99Tuax — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 2, 2025

Flacco threw for 470 yards and four TDs while playing through a painful AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder. Chase recorded six catches for 111 yards on eight targets, continuing his hot pursuit of a second straight wide receiver Triple Crown season.

None of it has proved to be enough. Zac Taylor is dialing up all kinds of explosive plays. Flacco and Chase are executing at a league-best clip. None of it matters.

The Bengals should be 5-4 at worst entering their Week 10 bye. Instead, they're trotting out a bunch of bad rookies on defense and hoping for the best. What a shame. Looks like 2024 all over again, when Burrow did his best to carry the defense, but it proved to be not enough.

Looks like Cincinnati is on a collision course for a third consecutive season of missing the playoffs. Ja'Marr Chase has every right to express furious anger.

