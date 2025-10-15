Duke Tobin's seemingly savvy Bengals offseason move looks worse by the week

Just when you want to applaud the Cincinnati Bengals for paying their own and listening to who Joe Burrow wants to keep around, well, everything goes sideways in abrupt fashion.

That was the case in Week 2, when Burrow crumbled to the turf in the Bengals' home opener with yet another major injury, this time an only-because-it's-Joe-Burrow-severe grade of turf toe. The two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year has his work cut out for a trifecta in 2026.

Speaking of key offensive players who Cincinnati is committed to on paper for multiple more years, there's another man in 2025 who hasn't held up his end of the bargain. And things have officially gone from bad to worse as of Wednesday.

Bengals TE Mike Gesicki placed on IR amid disastrous 2025 season

It's often been a revolving door of one-year deals for tight ends who come to Cincinnati, play with Burrow, and rake in bigger paydays elsewhere. If that was the initial plan for Mike Gesicki, well, it worked out so well that he wound up staying put.

After signing a three-year, $25.5 million contract to remain with the Bengals, though, Gesicki dealt with a hamstring injury throughout training camp, and is now on injured reserve. This was confirmed on Cincinnati's last injury report before Thursday's clash against the Steelers.

Gesicki hauled in an impressive 65 receptions on 83 targets for 665 yards and two TDs in 2024. Impressive to string together that type of production in an offense that so heavily features wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Unfortunately, his six games this season have netted only eight catches and 61 yards on 16 targets. That ain't good enough no matter how unstable the QB play is in the wake of Burrow's injury.

Maintaining continuity on offense via new deals for Chase, Higgins, and Gesicki seemed like a savvy move by Duke Tobin. In retrospect, perhaps Gesicki's versatility to play in the slot was a little overhyped and could've been filled by a more explosive wide receiver.

You know, like Jermaine Burton? Oh wait. He's yet to be active for a single game this season. Nice third-round pick in 2024, Duke!!

In all seriousness, the offense's main downfall in 2025 is the lack of running game. That puts the Bengals in all sorts of obvious passing situations, which only further diminishes the matchup problems Gesicki can create as a move tight end.

I mean, with Gesicki out for at least four games, perhaps this creates the opening for Burton to finally see some action? Might as well at this point. New quarterback Joe Flacco needs all the help he can get to rally the Bengals back from their ongoing four-game slide.

