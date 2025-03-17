Bengals veteran hints at possible extension for Trey Hendrickson

On the heels of a report that the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to work on an extension for star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, veteran defensive back Josh Newton added some fuel to the fire by hinting at an extension.

"91 loading," he wrote on social media, using Hendrickson's jersey number to send the message.

Based on this post, it's safe to say that Newton is hoping that Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks in 2024, will remain in Cincinnati beyond the offseason. He isn't alone either. Defensive end Joseph Ossai is also hopeful that the two sides can come to an agreement.

"I'm praying they keep that special guy, because he's a great guy, he's a great mentor, he's a great friend, he's a phenomenal player," Ossaid said. "And I know he's wanting to do what's best for him and his family, and the Bengals are trying to help them and also do what's best for them But, hopefully, it works out. You know, God moves in mysterious ways, and hopefully it works out."

The fact that the Bengals are working to keep Hendrickson in Cincinnati is good news for fans and his teammates alike, but it's also good news for Hendrickson, as he has made it clear that he would prefer to continue his career with the Bengals.

"However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be," Hendrickson said of the situation.

Hendrickson, 30, was far and away Cincinnati's best defensive player last season, and the team's defense would take a major step backwards without him out there putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His absence would create a gigantic hole that the Bengals would have a tough time filling in free agency and the draft. This fact can't be lost on Cincinnati's front office.

To get a deal done, Hendrickson might have to lower his asking price a bit, but the Bengals have already shown that they're willing to pay major money to keep key contributors by locking up both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on massive extensions.

Those guys are both deserving of extensions, but so is Hendrickson. Perhaps he'll be next in line to put pen to paper to stay in Cincinnati.