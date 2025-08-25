Eagles' trade for former Bengals lineman highlights aggressiveness Cincinnati lacks

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson returns to his former team. It just so happens that said team isn't our team, and that's an issue, since the Bengals could really use o-line depth as they shape their initial 53-man roster.

Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Steelers after playing his college football at Florida. Pittsburgh waived the former Gator in October of the 2019 season. The Bengals pounced, acquiring the talented lineman off waivers. He proved to be a reliable pickup.

Johnson would go on to spend the first three years of his career in the Queen City. He started seven games, playing both guard and tackle, showcasing his versatility throughout his time with the organization. Sounds like someone Cincinnati could use right about now, right? However...

Fred Johnson returns to Super Bowl champion Eagles on friendly contract

Another team that appreciates Johnson and his value is the Philadelphia Eagles. The backup lineman spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles and has a ring to show for his time in Philly. He started six games last year, so he wasn't exactly a small part of the Iggles' run that culminated in a route of Kansas City for the Lombardi Trophy.

Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during free agency this offseason. His one-year contract, worth $1.2 million, was a bargain. Now, Johnson returns to Philly on that same one-year deal with the Eagles, trading away a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft.

Another Eagles trade: Jaguars are sending OT Fred Johnson back to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, per sources. Johnson now returns to the team he played for from 2022-‘24. pic.twitter.com/e5jEXujanz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

Johnson’s contract is a steal given that the Bengals inked Lucas Patrick to a one-year, $2.1 million deal in free agency. Now, fans have already voiced their doubts about Patrick as a starting-caliber guard to play in front of Joe Burrow.

Johnson is, by no means, a starter for the overpowering offensive line in Philadelphia. However, he is a valuable backup. On the other hand, we should see Patrick in the same light in Cincinnati. Yet somehow, he became the almost unquestioned leader in the clubhouse to be the starting right guard.

Johnson signing with the Eagles won’t invoke strong feelings of missing out on the former Bengals lineman. Nevertheless, Philadelphia’s reacquisition of Johnson via trade shows that it is not too late for the Bengals to acquire offensive line talent, if they feel the need to. But it will come at a cost that they might not want to pay.

Waiver wire diamonds are not a plan for Bengals to build quality roster depth

Most teams are not going to risk quality linemen to the waiver wire in hopes of sneaking them onto their practice squads. Nevertheless, it could happen. There may be a few salary-cap-strapped teams that need more financial flexibility. Or, a front office might not recognize the promise they have with a player on their team. Bengals fans still occasionally wake up in a cold sweat yelling, “Evan Mathis!”

Waiting around for a diamond in the rough to hit the wire for any reason is not a winning plan for several reasons. The foremost of which is that there are 16 teams ahead of Cincinnati on the waiting list. Philadelphia is 32nd in the queue.

Cincinnati needs to be aggressive in the next 24 hours

The Eagles did the right thing by securing Johnson’s services. They know that there would have been several claims on a Super Bowl-winning, versatile offensive lineman with starting experience. They understand what kind of player he is and were proactive in not letting him within reach of other organizations.

The Bengals, if they think they need help along the offensive line, should get aggressive in their search for answers. That could include signing a free agent like Dalton Risner. But it should also mean seeking out trade opportunities.

And, if it costs the team a sixth or seventh-round pick, it is worth the price, given the lack of reliable depth, questions surrounding the starting right guard, and how late in the offseason we are.

