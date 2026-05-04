Easy Bengals schedule truly makes 2026 a deep playoff run or bust season

As if the stakes weren't high enough for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2026 season, the new revelation of just how easy their schedule is relative to the rest of the NFL just ratcheted up the pressure.

Mind you, the pressure isn't on Joe Burrow to deliver. We know he has the goods as long as he stays healthy. No, the weight of expectations is an anvil on basically everyone else, and on the defense in particular.

The Bengals made some sound, necessary investments on that side of the ball this offseason. Can it all jell together as part of a functional unit? Well, a relatively easy slate should help.

Sharp Football rates 2026 Bengals schedule as NFL's third-easiest slate

In a just-released article by Warren Sharp on the strength of schedule across the NFL, based on Vegas oddsmakers' markets for over/under team wins, the Bengals were deemed to have the third-easiest list of opponents this coming season.

Only the Lions and Saints have easier schedules than Cincinnati by Sharp Football's metrics.

As for the rest of the AFC, the three teams behind the Bengals are the Browns, Jets, and Ravens respectively. Only Baltimore has a viable quarterback as of now, and Lamar Jackson is in the throes of contract negotiations.

The Bengals had the 13th-hardest actual schedule in 2025, per Sharp Football, so it's quite a step up to have among the easiest roads ahead. They needed that type of break after missing the playoffs the past three years.

If Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor wasn't on the hot seat before, he might be now. And I like me some Zac Attack. So does Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' stars, who buy into what Taylor sells by all accounts.

With perhaps the best roster of Burrow's career, though, if he starts the whole season and it still goes south, Taylor could be on his way out.

The AFC itself feels pretty wide-open. Seriously, just give Burrow a somewhat-average defense and the stability on the offensive line the Bengals had down the stretch of last season, and watch this man cook up a slate of outmatched opponents.

Quick reminder of what Burrow has done over his last 17 starts, including one cut short by injury:

4,734 passing yards (278.5 per game)

69.1% completion rate

45 TDs, 11 INTs, 106.2 passer rating

11-6 record

Defense points per game allowed: 23.9 (would've ranked 20th in NFL last season)

For another refresher, by the way, here are the Bengals' 2026 opponents

We should be getting the full NFL schedule in a matter of weeks, but until then, we just know who Cincinnati plays home and away. In addition to the obvious six games against AFC North adversaries, here are the other foes the Bengals will tackle in 2026.

Home: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers

Away: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders

With all the additions on defense, headlined by the Dexter Lawrence trade, and the offensive line poised to be at its best of the Burrow era, anything less than a deep playoff run for Cincinnati should be a considered a massive disappointment.