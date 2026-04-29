Bengals 53-man roster prediction gives Joe Burrow best team of his career

The Cincinnati Bengals may or may not have gotten dual public and behind-the-scenes ultimatums from quarterback Joe Burrow to spur them into action this offseason. Whatever the case may be, the front office actually appears serious about winning a Super Bowl for once.

This Bengals roster is indeed shaping up to be the best of Burrow's career. Thanks to multiple big-name free agents, the trade for Dexter Lawrence, and a top pick spent on Cashius Howell, defensive coordinator Al Golden has a lot more to work with in 2026.

Now that the NFL Draft has come and gone, and Cincinnati's wave of UDFA signings is in tow, it's time to see what the Bengals' final 53-man roster might look like this year.

Bengals 53-man roster projections underscore value found in 2026 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks (2)

Joe Burrow

Joe Flacco

Re-signing Joe Flacco gives the Bengals a legitimate backup to Joe Burrow. The hope is that Flacco won't be needed for anything more than garbage time mop-up duty or kneeling the ball at the end of multiple Cincinnati victories.

Running Backs (3)

Chase Brown

Samaje Perine

Tahj Brooks

Wouldn't mind seeing another body added here. Last year's sixth-round pick, Tahj Brooks, didn't have many chances to tote the rock behind workhorse back Chase Brown and veteran Samaje Perine. That's a decent-enough 1-2 punch for what should be a stellar Bengals rushing attack.

Wide Receivers (5)

Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Andrei Iosivas

Colbie Young

Mitchell Tinsley

One of the biggest reaches of the entire draft was Georgia wideout Colbie Young. He comes with limited production in his final two college seasons, and there were far better prospects on the board when the Bengals drafted him at No. 140 overall. Nevertheless, Young will have every chance to beat out Andrei Iosivas for the WR3 spot behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Tight Ends (4)

Mike Gesicki

Erick All Jr.

Jack Endries

Tanner Hudson

Thanks to the absolute steal the Bengals got in the seventh round in fiery Texas tight end Jack Endries, this may mark the end of the road for Drew Sample. The Bengals can't seem to quit him. Sample's limited receiving upside and declining blocking skills are dead weight. As long as Erick All Jr. is healthy, Sample shouldn't make the final roster.

Offensive Line (10)

Orlando Brown Jr.

Dylan Fairchild

Ted Karras

Dalton Risner

Amarius Mims

Javon Foster

Brian Parker II

Connor Lew

Jalen Rivers

Cody Ford

Outside of the aforementioned reach on Young, Cincinnati did very well on Day 3 of the draft. Hometown hero Brian Parker II could start at right guard after Dalton Risner, and in the meantime, has five-position versatility. Auburn center Connor Lew figures to be Ted Karras' successor. Not many other surprises here, other than perhaps Javon Foster as a swing tackle candidate.

Defensive Line (10)

Myles Murphy

Dexter Lawrence

B.J. Hill

Boye Mafe

Cashius Howell

Jonathan Allen

T.J. Slaton Jr.

Shemar Stewart

Cedric Johnson

Landon Robinson

That's right. Kris Jenkins Jr., a 2024 second-round pick, is the surprise omission on this entire 53-man lineup. Like I said, the final day of the draft was kind to the Bengals. They landed squatty Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson, whose pass rushing upside eclipses that of Jenkins. Robinson's more clearly-defined role should get him the nod in the end.

I was a round early. My bad! Welcome to Cincinnati, @LandonRobinson!! https://t.co/joXANQWOjr — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) April 25, 2026

Linebackers (5)

Demetrius Knight Jr.

Barrett Carter

Oren Burks

Joe Giles-Harris

Jack Dingle

The weakest position group on the roster. Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor's coaching staff are betting big on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter bouncing back from awful rookie seasons. Ex-Cincinnati Bearcat Jack Dingle has the athletic makeup to sneak onto the 53-man roster. If the Bengals relegate him to the practice squad, Dingle should be picked up by another team in short order.

Jack Dingle is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.82 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 65 out of 3460 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/FvjagUF5bb pic.twitter.com/gGoxszCYea — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 6, 2026

Cornerbacks (6)

DJ Turner

Dax Hill

Tacario Davis

Josh Newton

Jalen Davis

Ja'Sir Taylor

Bralyn Lux is still in the mix at the nickelback spot, but Cincinnati signed Ja'Sir Taylor to compete with Jalen Davis there. Lux will be one of the taxi squad's headliners. No major plot twists among the rest of this crew, unless you count 2023 seventh-round pick DJ Ivey getting waived.

Safeties (5)

Bryan Cook

Jordan Battle

Kyle Dugger

Daijahn Anthony

PJ Jules

The top trio is locked in place. It'll be interesting to see how the Bengals navigate the rest of this position group. Daijahn Anthony is a speedy, hard-hitting defender with slot versatility, while Jules is pivotal to the special teams unit. We could see the Bengals bring aboard somebody from outside the building once other teams' cuts transpire.

Specialists (3)

K Evan McPherson

P Ryan Rehkow

LS William Wagner

All three incumbents keep their jobs on the kicking unit. Evan McPherson bounced back nicely last year after a rough 2024 campaign. Ryan Rehkow finished ninth in net punting average at 42.9. William Wagner beat out veteran Cal Adomitis for the long snapper gig in the previous training camp. This should be another area of strength for Cincinnati.