Evan McPherson just got robbed of NFL history in the most Bengals way imaginable

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a chance to make history on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bengals were trying to put their first points of the game on the board heading into half time and allowed their kicker to attempt a 67-yard field goal.

The kick would have not only put the Bengals down by just a touchdown heading into the locker room at the half but McPherson could have made history. A good field goal try there would have meant that McPherson kicked the longest outdoor field goal in NFL history.

McPherson got the kick off and the ball hit the cross bar and went in, making history! Well, not so fast. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had called a timeout right before the snap meaning McPherson's kick did not count.

Evan McPherson puts it off the crossbar and in from 67 (!!!)



...but the Packers called timeout before the kick 😅 pic.twitter.com/5wj8BKjyk6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 12, 2025

McPherson then had another attempt at making history and this time, the ball went wide left. The kick was no good and history would not be had. What a frustrating turn of events for McPherson and the Bengals.

Matt LaFleur screwed Evan McPherson out of a record-breaking feat

This truly was the most Bengals way for this whole thing to be botched, wasn't it? McPherson had the kick and could have had his name in the record books but nope - It didn't count because a timeout had been called by the opposition. Hey, at least Zac Taylor (who was laughing, probably from irritation) didn't call the timeout, right?

Not much has gone the Bengals' way so far this season. While one field goal in Week 6 wouldn't have changed the course of Cincinnati's 2025 season, it'd have been cool for McPherson to be remembered for something like that. But alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Hey, maybe another opportunity will come for McPherson to make history and hopefully no timeouts are called that time (unless he misses on the first try, then that's fine).