Ex-Bengals RB did not hold back in scathing remarks about the franchise

One former Cincinnati Bengals player who has firsthand knowledge of the organization's inner workings from as recently as last season has publicly lambasted the team.

Free-agent running back Zack Moss has dealt with a neck injury in recent years that's put his NFL career on hold. However, his piping-hot takes on social media are evidently still alive and well.

Whether he feels a type of way about the Bengals releasing him in late July, or is frustrated to see his ex-teammates enduring a lost season after Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Ravens, Moss was not shy about critiquing Cincinnati.

Zack Moss blasts Bengals as 'worst franchise in sports'

Controversy swirled before kickoff about the Bengals' inability to remove snow off the seats at Paycor Stadium in a potential violation of NFL rules.

Although the NFL front office ultimately cleared the Bengals of wrongdoing there, per The Cincinnati Eqnruier's Kelsey Conway, it spoke to the "little things" that only the Bengals could seem to make headlines for.

Hence what Moss said in response to comedian Michael Turner's remarks on the alliterative Snowy Stadium Seats Saga.

Been telling people easily the worst franchise in sports! https://t.co/NhsiUKsanP — ZMO✝️ (@PresMoss2) December 15, 2025

Sadly, at least when it comes to managing the team, building the roster, and doing everything possible to win, there's a not-insignificant amount of Bengals fans who'd agree with Moss' assessment.

The comments on this thread are perhaps more entertaining than what Moss said himself. He's self-aware enough to recognize he wasn't up to snuff for Cincinnati, even if injuries played a huge part.

😂 a tie — ZMO✝️ (@PresMoss2) December 15, 2025

None of these digs at Moss change the fact that he's not far off from being correct, if at all.

The Bengals haven't done right by Joe Burrow. If they had, they'd have made the playoffs at least one of the last three years and kept him healthy. Neither of those things happened.

Call it freakish occurrences and the follies of great misfortune. I think Cincinnati has made its own luck via a long-running precedent of frugality that poisons the well for everyone. At a certain point it's difficult to scrounge up different descriptive permutations on the Bengals' dysfunction. Take your pick at any part of the football operation. It's probably either underfunded, outdated, or just plain incompetent.

Those attributes go hand in hand, really. They've combined to a whole lot of nothing to show for three seasons of Joe Burrow's prime.

This isn't so much about snow on stadium seats for Moss as it is about how Cincinnati's lack of attention to detail — mirrored by Week 15's embarrassing shutout — starts from the top with owner Mike Brown and is bleeding down to everything else about the franchise.

More Bengals News and Analysis