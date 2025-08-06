Ex-NFL QB spews Joe Burrow ignorance and Bengals Twitter makes him pay

Shout out to former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert for gassing up the engagement with his lack of ball knowledge when it comes to Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow.

Benkert's bonkers assertions about how much Burrow benefited from the situation he was drafted into sent the greater Bengals X/Twitter community into a frenzy of fact-based retorts that could drive even the thickest-skinned Madden YouTuber/content creator into a spiral of questioning one's self-worth.

We can hold two truths at the same time: Benkert is good at what he does and deserves respect for getting as far as he did as a football player. And, he's way too much of a Bengals-specific casual to say what he said and compare Burrow to the QBs he compared him to.

Kurt Benkert waded into the Bengals' Twitter jungle and wasn't welcomed kindly

No doubt raking in the big bucks for his dead-brained analysis, Kurt Benkert got me and many other Bengals stans/media personalities fired up from a mere X post/tweet about Joe Burrow. It was the sort of misguided, apples-to-oranges fodder that a passionate Burrow loyalist lives for.

Joe Burrow is a GREAT quarterback.



Joe Burrow would probably not have had nearly the amount of success if he ended up in Kyler Murray’s situation.



Jared Goff, same boat.



QB success is SO situational. That’s why when you put them in a vacuum Allen and Lamar are at the top. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) August 6, 2025

I'm so proud of the Bengals Twitter community. Speaking in an unbiased way here, they're some of the most knowledgeable football folk you'll find on the cesspool that social media can be.

Just look at some of these reactive beauties, first on the point that Burrow was told by many outsiders to pull an Eli Manning and force a trade away from Cincinnati:

Drafted by a 2-14 team that multiple national media members told him to avoid.



But sure, great situation 😂🫵🏼 https://t.co/mQu5FareHQ — seth reese † (@SethR94) August 6, 2025

The revisionist history is great engagement bait. Old enough to remember folks saying Burrow should refuse to play in Cincy so he can go to Miami.



MIAMI. https://t.co/hWXY7MuLJr — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) August 6, 2025

Remember when before Burrow was drafted it was, “why would he go there to fail”.



We’ve graduated to now, “Burrow is in the better situation… cause had he gone to….”



They’re all confused. https://t.co/p0I62khL0Y — ZIM (@zimwhodey) August 6, 2025

This was Joe Burrow’s “situation”.



People get on this app everyday just to be stupid.



Madden money must be running dry until Thursday, cause he damn sure didn’t make any money in the league.



Gawdamn😭💀 https://t.co/7VLMzMHX38 pic.twitter.com/CvWaSLsyeE — Cody Crabtree |o| (@crabtree_cody) August 6, 2025

Went from saying Cincinnati is the place QBs go to die and he should pull a Manning to saying he wouldnt succeed in other situations lmfao just dont take these guys serious https://t.co/v9kiIuafVX — Der German Tiger🇩🇪🐅 (@DerGermanTiger) August 6, 2025

I love how the Bengals goalpost has moved so much over the years.



“Nobody wants to play there”

“The Defense carried burrow”

“If “insert QB” had burrows weapons”

“(Insert QB) would do so much better if he was in Cincinnati than (insert City)”



It’s fascinating. https://t.co/zaHxfYqirN — Λndré is a DAX HILL TRUTHER (@NVMItsDre) August 6, 2025

I'm telling you, it's a special kind of receipt-carrying bitter world out here on these Bengals social media streets.

Not to say that Kyler Murray landed in a phenomenal situation with the Arizona Cardinals. Nor did Jared Goff get off on the right foot with the Rams. But come on now.

A generational coach in Sean McVay came to Goff's rescue, and despite Kyler's individual brilliance, there was a literal clause inserted into his second contract to better divide his time between a gaming screen and an all-22 film screen.

You can't convince me — or many others who know better — that the Cardinals wouldn't be exponentially better off if you swapped Kyler out for Joe Brrr.

He wouldn’t have nearly the amount of success but he’d be more successful than Kyler



The o-line sucks in Arizona and Burrow is used to that, quick in making reads and great pocket presence https://t.co/caGrI6F4La — Mochabutter (@Mochabutter_) August 6, 2025

Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray should NOT be mentioned in the same sentence. https://t.co/TOsA3IGPU8 — Alex Frank (@frankie_nnati) August 6, 2025

Everything revolves around Joe Burrow at Paycor Stadium… Everything.



There isn’t another QB that has the amount of responsibility that Burrow has play to play in the NFL Today. And he asks for it… no doubt. Pretending the Cards wouldn’t be BUILT around Burrow if they drafted… https://t.co/pTcAQVgG8t — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 6, 2025

kyler got his coach, had (old) larry fitz year one, then acquired prime deandre hopkins lmaoooo



"kyler's situation" is that he isnt a great quarterback. https://t.co/zIMQvWgXGJ — christopher (@tigertalkcp) August 6, 2025

This is just sheer nonsense of the highest order. We're on to Cincinnati, er, more of my own personal analysis of this Benkert debacle, supplemented throughout with more X/Twitter Bengals Benkert bullying.

Nextly (a new word I'm testing out), putting Burrow "in a vacuum" with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen isn't fair either. Benkert immediately contradicts the point he laid out about Kyler and Goff by going there in the next sentence. Dude is all over the map.

Jackson landed with a Baltimore Ravens franchise that is among the most stable in all of football. They wisely built an offense around his strengths and allowed him to develop organically on the field, all the while fielding an elite defense and winning culture under John Harbaugh. Heck, Joe Flacco was the starter for half a season before Jackson took the reins.

This is just idiotic. No QB has dealt with a worse OL over the last six years. What Burrow does would have been good anywhere.



Lamar took over a playoff team and has a top-5 defense every year.



Mahomes sat a year behind a playoff team and has the best coach in football. https://t.co/oAO1tJujvP — The Cincinnati Sparks (@Ryandosparks) August 6, 2025

Are we ever gonna hold Lamar accountable for never making it work come playoff time? What 2x MVP skates by with so little postseason accomplishments like he does. I get QB wins can be misleading but Burrow, Allen, Mahomes have all went further with equal or inferior talent. https://t.co/BDni8BJVcz — Schnazzy (@Schnazzy_) August 6, 2025

What a dumb tweet. Lamar's offense is literally built for him to succeed and amplify his strengths. Run game and heavy TE usage throwing in between the numbers. WR usage is minimal bc that is not what their scheme is predicated on. Burrow's strength is pushing the ball all over… https://t.co/dJqjcLJAW8 — Dev ♻️ (@boomsteagz) August 6, 2025

The Buffalo Bills were a freaking playoff team before they drafted Josh Allen. They gave him two full seasons of trial-and-error on game days — including an embarrassing playoff debut that he lost — before he was counted on to be an elite player.

This is the biggest nonsense ever, Joe is the only one of the AFC big 4 to actually go to a bad team. The other three were in a decent position of at least challenging for the playoffs each year. We were bottom feeders https://t.co/5vymSlQiyE — Sean (@Seaneee01) August 6, 2025

So what you’re saying is having Chase and Higgins cancels out the fact that Joe Burrow has arguably played behind one of the worst OL in football 4/5 years he has been in the league.



How would Mahomes, Allen and Lamar handle the Bengal offensive line issues and mediocre rushing… — Maan Aboulhosn (@TheFireMaan) August 6, 2025

Shall we juxtapose further?

Burrow waltzed into Cincinnati during the COVID-19 pandemic, still expected to carry an entire franchise from the brink of irrelevant oblivion. He mangled his knee as a rookie due to the woeful offensive line and supporting cast around him. Then, all he did was rally back from that brutal injury and lift the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Yes, having Ja'Marr Chase was a big factor in Cincinnati's stunning run through the AFC. No, there was no guarantee a rising second-year Tee Higgins and a rookie Chase would've popped as much as they would have without Burrow chucking them the rock.

Lol what? Tee Higgins was literally drafted the same year as Burrow, and Chase the year after. How is that being drafted into a great situation? https://t.co/EclMZNCN2V — Lambo🧀🧀 (@Lambo_GBP) August 6, 2025

Burrow also still had to face the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd in Super Bowl LVI with practice squad-caliber pass protectors in front of him. Damn near brought home that Lombardi Trophy, too. Allen and Jackson haven't sniffed being that close to Super Bowl glory — and they've been in the league longer!

Notice, too, that — pardon the abrupt circle-back — Goff was the QB of that Rams team and had been to a Super Bowl before (scored 3 points) then until they figured out they could upgrade with Matthew Stafford.

Joe burrow on that rams SB roster is 100% scoring more than 3pts https://t.co/qdbGoAn3Vd — ZAYmarkdiss Hustle (@Zayhovah6) August 6, 2025

Try throwing even the current, much-improved Goff onto the Bengals that year and see how far they would've gotten.

Is it really true that Burrow has more help than any other top-flight QB? Absolutely not, and I can't fathom how anyone can say that with a straight face short of serving as a rage-baiting troll. Allow me to expound a little further beyond the confines of Benkert's abominable take.

Since being drafted to a 2-14 team the Bengals have averaged..



25th ranked Offensive Line

23rd ranked Defense

28th ranked rushing attack



But hey, at least he’s got two good receivers! https://t.co/70W5GNGPXr — 🐅 (@stripe_city) August 6, 2025

most brutal stat you'll read today:



Joe Burrow has been blitzed at the #1 LOWEST rate of any QB the last 4 years



--but--



he has been hit within 2.5 seconds of snap at the #1 HIGHEST rate 👀



Burrow has been hit within 2.5 seconds 25% MORE than the #2 most hit QB in the NFL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QOCOmIvRgg — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 1, 2025

I'm fed up with the way elite QBs are disparaged



I don't think the fans know how much Joe Burrow carries this team



I don't think they know what he is forced to overcome from his own management / front office in terms of team building



MY THOUGHTS:https://t.co/woQviRo65b — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2025

Oh, and the one great hope Burrow can typically bank on from the Bengals' defense? That'd be Trey Hendrickson, who's still holding in for a new contract because the organization doesn't recognize he has far less wear and tear than a typical 30-year-old defensive end and won't pay him what he's worth.

Think that's all I'll say for the time being on this. Kurt Benkert missed the mark here to put it in the kindest terms possible.