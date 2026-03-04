Falcons' Kyle Pitts franchise tag another reminder Bengals nailed 2021 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have decided not to franchise tag star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, clearing the way for him to hit free agency.

However, a franchise tag was applied last week, which reminds us that sometimes franchises need a bit of luck in the NFL Draft.

It was also yet another reminder that the Bengals got it monumentally right with Ja’Marr Chase, not that we needed that refresher.

Falcons changed Bengals' history in 2021

As soon as they could, the Falcons tagged Kyle Pitts, keeping him in Atlanta for at least another season. Maybe.

The tight end has turned out to be a great pick for the Falcons, but not as great as Chase has been for the Bengals.

Believe it or not, there was not only a debate surrounding Chase versus Penei Sewell ahead of the 2021 draft. Some who suggested the team should consider the Florida tight end as an option, even if Chase was on the board.

Luckily and mercifully, we were not subjected to the traits-versus-production debate when it came to the 2021 first-round pass catchers.

Pitts was a very good player for the Gators. However, making him the 5th-overall pick in a draft where the Bengals needed offensive line help, along with Chase still on the board, was a ridiculous thought then and remains as foolish today.

But thank goodness for the Falcons, who swooped in and protected the Bengals' front office from itself and the potential for a cataclysmic mistake.

National media silence speaks volumes as Falcons escape 'cheap' label

Do you remember when the Bengals franchise tagged Ja’Marr Chase? No? Me neither.

While both Chase and Pitts signed their 5th-year options, the Bengals worked out a multi-year extension with their star, while being ridiculed much of the 2025 offseason for being too cheap to sign Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, and Mike Gesicki to new deals.

On the other hand, nary a peep from the national media about the Falcons refusing to work out a long-term deal with Pitts.

Furthermore, while Atlanta used a non-exclusive“franchise tag,” allowing him to negotiate with other teams.

Now that Atlanta has failed to strike a long-term deal for the third consecutive season with their 2021 first-rounder after becoming extension eligible, do you think the cheap label will stick to them?

Of course not, because that moniker apparently applies only to the Bengals' front office.

That and the Falcons let a bona fide Hall of Fame talent slip right through their hands, allowing the Bengals to pounce and further temper the argument surrounding paying Pitts.

And for those who would argue that choosing Chase in the 2021 draft was easy, they are correct. Well, to a point, that is, as it proved not to be as easy for the Falcons.

NFL Draft a game of skill, and chance

The three picks that went off the board before Pitts were Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, respectively.

Except for the Jaguars, the teams picking ahead of the Bengals, with their large scouting staffs and superior number crunchers, should have seen that Sewell and Chase were better options, regardless of the team's situation. You know, from a talent evaluation and best-player-available standpoint.

Even the Falcons were lucky that Pitts was there for them to take, as the Jets would’ve been better off with him rather than Wilson.

Ironically, in 2025, the Falcons selected linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker ahead of Cincinnati’s pick. The very next player off the board was defensive tackle Walter Nolen. That left the organization with Shemar Stewart at the 17th overall pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles were lucky that the teams ahead of them, specifically the Bengals, left Jihaad Campbell on the board, allowing them to fall to 31. At the same time, Cincinnati fans sit on pins and needles, hoping to find a linebacker and edge rusher in this year's experiment.

Unfortunately, the Bengals find themselves selecting in the top-10 of the draft once again. And they must rely not only on properly identifying talent but also on other teams passing up on that talent.

Bengals passed 2021 open-book test thanks to Falcons

The Falcons' use of the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pitts is a reminder of how right the Bengals were not only to draft Chase but also to give him his record-breaking extension.

It is also a reminder that when it comes to the draft, it’s good to have teams selecting in front of you who might over-value players, leaving your favorite team with a future Hall of Famer.

Sure, the Bengals passed the open-book test. However, that book would not have been open if it were not for the Falcons, who are still slow-walking a long-term answer on Pitts.

Appreciate you, Atlanta!