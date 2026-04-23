Final 2026 Bengals 7-round mock draft would mark best haul in years

We made it, Cincinnati Bengals fans. It's draft day, but in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals have already made their selection. Not a rookie. Ex-New York Giants All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

No contingency/succession plan. Not a luxury pick. Not a lottery ticket rookie. Not a raw project who needs years to make an impact. A proven superstar. That's right. We did that!

But the Bengals still have seven more draft picks to add talent to this roster, which is shaping up to be arguably the best of the Joe Burrow era. So let's dive in and see what else we can come up with.

Bengals go heavy on productive, athletic defenders in final 2026 7-round mock draft

*TRADE* Round 2, Pick 34 (via Cardinals) — Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Cardinals receive: Picks 41, 199 & 2027 4th-round pick

Bengals receive: Pick 34

This could actually be a different team in this spot, because the Cardinals may want to trade back into Round 1 for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. In any event, I wouldn't be surprised to see Cincinnati pop up higher on Day 2 to score a desired prospect.

Treydan Stukes is gaining steam as a possible first-rounder, but as of this writing, DraftKings still has him at +400 odds to be picked on Day 1. Strong chance he won't last long after that, though.

Despite the fact that he turns 25 in September, Stukes is an immediate starter at nickel, and could even challenge Jordan Battle at safety. Stukes is No. 2 among the top 50 prospects on FanSided's big board who I want the Bengals to target.

I broke down Stukes in great detail on the Bengals Pulse podcast. Core Stripe Hype contributor Glenn Adams is a big fan. I have Stukes as a top-20 prospect in this class. TURN UP.

Round 3, Pick 72 — Jaishawn Barham, EDGE/LB, Michigan

ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote an article full of draft superlatives, and Jaishawn Barham earned the honor of having the best pursuit range of any EDGE in this draft. It shows up on his tape in spades.

Barham had a 13.1% pass rush win rate in 2025 despite just converting from off-ball linebacker. He’s also phenomenal versus the run, plays way bigger than 240 pounds, and does not shy away from taking on blocks whatsoever.

In short, this dude brings the freaking thunder. The Bengals have gone deep in the Michigan talent pool with DJ Turner, Dax Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., and didn’t for the first time in four years in 2025. Might as well go back to the...well?

I love Barham’s versatility in Al Golden’s scheme. He can be that strong-side linebacker in base 4-3 alignments, and scream in off the edge as a designated pass rusher. It’s a creative way to address the linebacker room and build EDGE depth without *necessarily* threatening any of the top 2025 picks like Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr., or Barrett Carter. But it fits what Golden wants to do.

Round 4, Pick 110 — Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

I get that SFA is an FCS program, but this dude is as much of a DAWG as they come. Demmings missed one tackle last year, had four picks, and allowed a 39.8 passer rating. The dominance you’d hope to see given his competition level — and the type of boundary CB3 upgrade the Bengals could use.

If you listen any Demmings interview, he is as impressive of a young man as there is in that regard from this entire class. And I’ve seen A LOT of pre-draft interviews. Let me read you a quote of his from this Behind The Blitz Arye Pulli story:

"If that receiver isn’t okay with this being the last thing he ever does in his life—with this being the last breath that he ever takes—if he isn’t okay with that, then he hasn’t won that rep. [...] Because I’m okay with that...When I step in between those white lines...I’m okay with my last breath being on this field, with my last breath being this rep, and with the last thing I’m wearing to be a helmet and a jersey. I’m in love with that."

Demmings had a 9.1 RAS out of 10. Bengals generally look for 9+ at corner. He’s 6’1”, 193, ran a 4.41 40 at the Combine, and had a 42-inch vert/11-foot broad jump. Freakazoid athlete.

So he’s long, super explosive, and has long make-up speed and the hops at the catch point to contest any throw. His change of direction isn’t spectacular, but it’s good enough for all the space he can occupy with his size, sick hops, and ball skills.

Round 6, Pick 189 — Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

This is the swing tackle the Bengals absolutely need. Travis Burke posted PFF grades of 84.2 in run blocking and 82.2 in true pass blocking sets in 2025. He logged two years (one redshirt, one starter at RT/LT equally) at Garner-Webb, and two years at Florida International before ending his collegiate career at Memphis.

Burke started at left tackle for FLAINT, and at right tackle last season. At 6’9”, 325 pounds, he definitely fits the body type the Bengals covet in tackles (see: Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr.). If Burke’s name starts to get hot earlier on Day 3, don’t be surprised if the Bengals trade up into the fifth round for him, or even take the plunge on him over Demmings in Round 4.

Round 7, Pick 221 — Lorenzo Styles Jr., S/CB, Ohio State

If we can't have Sonny Styles, give me his brother Lorenzo. He's a speed demon who'd be a special teams ace the minute he touched down in Cincinnati. If he shocks the world and emerges as a viable starter at nickel, cool, that makes Stukes' move to safety easier and eliminates the need to extend Jordan Battle.

Round 7, Pick 226 — Michael Heldman, EDGE, Central Michigan

Just some general facts about Michael Heldman here. He posted a 9.88 RAS. He's 6’4”, 268 pounds, OK? Did 29 reps on the bench of 225. 40-inch vert. His short shuttle is 62nd percentile for running backs. His 3-cone is 72nd percentile for running backs.

Michael heldman is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 26 out of 2105 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/1qrW1f0yGF pic.twitter.com/xMGqrOWXxb — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 22, 2026

Heldman's 4.71 40 yard-dash featured a 10-yard split (1.64) that was faster than that of active Bengals legend Tee Higgins (1.66 on a 4.59 40). His true pass set pass rush win rate (40.4%) bested David Bailey (38.6%). Different level of competition, but still.

This is the blend of elite athletic profile and late-blooming, excellent production (16.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks last year) that the Bengals would love to take a flier on. oh, and Heldman boasts a bit of noteworthy overlap with Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby to boot!

The only G5 EDGE rushers since 2015 with an RAS > 9.40 and a win rate in true pass sets > 27.50%. Central Michigan EDGE Michael Heldman had a massive pro day.. should bump his stock way up..



🔘 Michael Heldman, Central Michigan

🔘 Marcus Davenport, UTSA

🔘 Trey Hendrickson,… pic.twitter.com/624BnW1iUN — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 20, 2026