Final 2026 two-round NFL Mock Draft makes Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade worth it

The Cincinnati Bengals kind of ruined the premise of this 2026 NFL mock draft when they traded for Dexter Lawrence and gave up the 10th overall pick to do so. Such an awesome, big-swing move, but it's forced the scope of this Bengals-centric mock to expand to two rounds.

Thanks for giving me more work, Duke Tobin! Instead of pitching this mock in the draft trash heap, it was already fully fleshed out. Needs to be seen through. And it's a helpful exercise to determine who might be there for the Bengals at No. 41 overall in Round 2.

ESPN's Jordan Reid recently reported some fascinating buzz, wherein one scout told him as many as ten offensive linemen could go in the first round. That could push some quality defenders down the board, which Cincinnati would love this coming Friday eve.

Alright. So now I've dug this hole. Let's get out of it. Scroll to advance to the Bengals' pick if you must, but I warn you, this mock draft is very fun and features multiple bold trades.

Final 1st-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft sees Bengals get chalky with 10th overall pick

1. Las Vegas Raiders — Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The draft doesn't really start until the second overall pick. It's the worst-kept secret that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall selection. Shall we move on?

2. New York Jets — David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Local beat reporters are in an all-out war with national insiders over what the Jets will do here. The natty contingent is leaning toward David Bailey. The boots-on-the-grounders are in on Arvell Reese. Gonna go with Bailey here. The Jets shouldn't even trust themselves to develop a project like Reese. As of today, Bailey is the safer bet.

"Jets fans you'll like hearing this..."@PSchrags is unsure the Jets take LB Arvell Reese at No. 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/u4SmW6FQgh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 21, 2026

3. *TRADE* Dallas Cowboys (via Cardinals) — Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Cowboys receive: No. 3 overall pick

Cardinals receive: 12th & 92nd overall picks, plus a 2027 1st-round pick

Don't put it past Jerry Jones to roll the dice, though! Arizona is a prime trade-down candidate. Dallas needs a true difference-maker on defense. Reese is often compared to Micah Parsons as far as what his ceiling could be. The Cowboys can just emulate the Parsons Plan for Reese, and even if he doesn't flourish on the edge, they need an off-ball linebacker anyway.

4. *TRADE* Los Angeles Rams (via Titans) — Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Rams receive: No. 4 overall pick & 2027 4th-round pick

Titans receive: 13th & 93rd overall picks, plus 2027 1st- & 3rd-round picks

Veteran draft insider Todd McShay told Rich Eisen that the Giants are really in on Jordyn Tyson. The Rams are not averse to risk. Tyson's injury history is a concern, but if he can make an immediate impact in LA over his first couple seasons, that could be enough to get the Rams their second Super Bowl of the Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay era.

Mel Kiper Jr. calls Jordyn Tyson "uncoverable" and is NOT concerned about his injury history



Which team should take the Arizona State WR?@tyson_jordyn | @MelKiperESPN | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Fy6GfxkCQa — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 20, 2026

5. New York Giants — Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Getting leapfrogged for Tyson is a bummer, but the G-Men are believed to be enamored of Jeremiyah Love. This pick seems more digestible thanks to the Lawrence trade with the Bengals. New York has Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the backfield as is. However, Love is on a different planet from those dudes, and Skattebo's play style isn't that of a long-term feature back.

6. Cleveland Browns — Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Browns GM Andrew Berry should wait on a left tackle. This offense badly needs a WR1. Although Carnell Tate was second fiddle to Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, he has all the tools to be the go-to weapon in Cleveland's passing attack. Berry already acquired three new starters on the offensive line this offseason. Reaching for a tackle here is not the move.

7. Washington Commanders — Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

My longtime Bengals man crush goes to Washington now that Cincinnati is out of range and out of assets to trade up and get Sonny Styles. Personally? I'd give up two more first-rounders for him. Instead, the Commanders get two of my dream Bengals linebacker targets of the offseason in Styles and ex-Chiefs standout Leo Chenal.

8. New Orleans Saints — Makai Lemon, WR, Arizona State

I see a lot of folks live to hate on Spencer Rattler, and even discredit Tyler Shough as a franchise QB. The Saints might have the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL even with Chris Olave. Shough needs another premier weapon. Makai Lemon is as well-rounded as any receiver prospect. He has sure hands, is a contested catch king, and is a precise route-runner. Give Shough some help!

9. Kansas City Chiefs — Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams means Kansas City should be in the market for a cornerback. Mansoor Delane is the consensus CB1 and allowed a 31.3 passer rating last year. Not a tough call to make here, though Miami (FL) defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. could also be in play.

10. New York Giants (via Bengals) — Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

I have Love as my No. 1 overall prospect, and Caleb Downs ain't far behind at No. 3. It'd be a classic John Harbaugh, Ravens-esque thing for him to score two of the three best pure football players in this draft, simply by throwing the "positional value" narrative out the window.

11. Miami Dolphins — Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Not the flashiest pick, but the Dolphins should be focused on just making sure they begin their new era/monster 2026 draft class with a sturdy headliner like Vega Ioane. The new regime isn't tied to 2025 second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea, and Ioane would start over him from the jump.

12. Arizona Cardinals (via Cowboys) — Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The player Arizona might've drafted at No. 3 falls to them at 12. Francis Mauigoa could play anywhere on the offensive line. Right guard might be his best spot. That'd fit nicely for the Cardinals, who need to invest in protection for their eventual QB of the future post-Jacoby Brissett/Gardner Minshew.

13. Tennessee Titans (via Rams) — Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

The short arms knock on Rueben Bain Jr. is real. However, he's an absolute dawg in the trenches who I'm sure Robert Saleh would love to have in his defensive end group. Bain is violent versus the run and finds a way to effect the opposing quarterback, registering 9.5 sacks and 83 total pressures in his final collegiate season.

"I dare you to turn the tape on and find me two guys that are more productive. ... Whichever team gets these two players are going to get guys that make a unique and immediate impact."



—@ESPNBooger on Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor 🏈 pic.twitter.com/29bJdWZgvJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 15, 2026

14. Baltimore Ravens — Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

The first big surprise, and it comes from the Bengals' AFC North rival! That's right. Keylan Rutledge. He was a punishing right guard at Georgia Tech, and has taken reps at center throughout the pre-draft process. Baltimore could have an effective Tyler Linderbaum succession plan right here.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Many believe the Bucs will go edge here. Why? They've invested significant draft capital in that position. They signed multiple other front seven players in free agency. Tampa should do its best to protect Baker Mayfield and open up running lanes for Bucky Irving. Don't sleep on Vega Ioane or even Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon as clean prospects who'd step in at left guard for the Bucs in Week 1.

16. New York Jets — Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

What's not to like about Omar Cooper Jr.? He's a willing blocker in the run game, an explosive playmaker who had 13 TDs for the natty-winning Hoosiers this past season, and is so difficult to bring down in the open field. More powerful than elusive and twitchy, Cooper nevertheless has legit speed and would be an excellent complement to the Jets' Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

17. Detroit Lions — Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

It appears the Lions are keen to move Penei Sewell to left tackle. Monroe Freeling has played on the left and right side, so Detroit could have some flexibility there if he's the pick. In any event, Sewell and Freeling could form the NFL's most athletically gifted tackle duo.

Monroe Freeling is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1548 OT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/vrwOhzAd5S pic.twitter.com/uqJD6KmBTJ — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 22, 2026

18. Minnesota Vikings — Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

A popular pick for a reason. Dillon Thieneman is a Swiss Army Knife defender who can play deep, in the box, or in the slot. Not dissimilar to Vikings legend Harrison Smith, whose future is still up in the air. Thieneman is either a viable Smith contingency plan or an excellent running mate for him should he decide to return for one last dance.

19. Carolina Panthers — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Safety is an underrated need for Carolina. Tre'von Moehrig is a fine player, but he could be a cap casualty in 2027. Would you have him on your books for $22.5 million? Bold choice, that. And oh yeah, Nick Scott isn't good. Last year's fourth-round pick, Lathan Ransom, shouldn't stop the Panthers from selecting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who could start immediately as a THICC nickel.

20. Dallas Cowboys — Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Jermod McCoy's medical red flags could make things weird for this cornerback class. Regardless of McCoy's status, Chris Johnson's stock is exploding of late. DraftKings has him down to -220 odds to be a first-round pick. What a fun, bold pick this would be for America's Team, and a heck of a Round 1 haul between Johnson and Reese.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Pretty straightforward here. Draft Spencer Fano, and play him at either left tackle or left guard. Fano was more of a right tackle in college, but he did start at left tackle for the Utes in 2023. He just moved over once another potential first-rounder, Caleb Lomu, came into his own.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Many believe the Bolts will stick to their Jim Harbaugh ways and go for either of the trenches. Cornerback is a low-key need. I'm more bullish on D'Angelo Ponds surviving as a boundary corner in the NFL. However, even if he went to the slot for the Chargers, he'd open up all kinds of possibilities for LA's secondary, freeing Derwin James from playing the nickel as often.

23. Philadelphia Eagles — Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sounds like A.J. Brown is getting traded to New England after June 1. Long-tenured tight end Dallas Goedert is only on a one-year deal. Quarterback Jalen Hurts could use another elite weapon, which is precisely what Sadiq would be.

Kenyon Sadiq at the 2026 Combine…



▫️Faster than Odell Beckham Jr.

▫️Quicker than DeSean Jackson

▫️Jumps higher than Julio Jones

▫️More explosive than Andre Johnson@oregonfootball | @KenyonSadiq | @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/cOthqHFj08 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 28, 2026

24. Cleveland Browns — Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Ah yes! The Browns get their left tackle after all. Kadyn Proctor will enter the NFL with one of the most physically imposing statures of anyone at nearly 6'7" and 352 pounds. It'll be up to the Browns to ensure he gets the most out of his immense talents and keeps his weight in check.

25. Chicago Bears — Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

D'Andre Swift sports a frustrating combination of top-shelf talent and inconsistent vision. Kyle Monangai showed out as a rookie, yet he was a seventh-round pick for a reason. Jadarian Price could be Chicago's lead back of the future. Swift hits free agency in 2027. I doubt the Bears keep him with Caleb Williams' extension negotiations on the horizon.

Jadarian Price’s biggest strength is how effortlessly he reads and reacts to defenses in real time 👌 pic.twitter.com/dUWcojHxhL — Underdog NFL Draft - Josh & Hayden (@UDFootballShow) April 12, 2026

26. Buffalo Bills — Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Josh Allen continues to play with reckless abandon, which results in spectacular plays but some untimely turnovers. The Bills' defense could use a takeaway machine like Jacob Rodriguez at the heart of their defense. Rodriguez forced seven fumbles and had four interceptions in 2025. He's a magnet to the football and well worthy of a late Day 1 selection.

27. San Francisco 49ers — Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

The Trent Williams contract spat is now resolved, much to the indubitable relief of Niner Nation. So now what to do? Well, why not pair Williams with a devastating blocker right next to him in Emmanuel Pregnon? The Oregon left guard is a great scheme fit in San Francisco, having registered a 93.0 PFF zone blocking grade in 2025.

28. Houston Texans — Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Adding a run-stuffing nose tackle into the mix of the Texans' loaded defensive line would only further elevate the league's reigning No. 1 defense. Kayden McDonald is the only d-tackle I'd consider worthy of a first-round pick. Houston can take McDonald here and build up its depth elsewhere with two second-round choices.

29. Kansas City Chiefs — Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

It took a long time for the light to go on for Akheem Mesidor. He struggled to find a home anywhere on the defensive line. Under NFL legend Jason Taylor's tutelage at Miami, Mesidor emerged as a dominant force off the edge. The Chiefs would love to add an instant-impact starter opposite George Karlaftis at No. 29.

30. *TRADE* Arizona Cardinals (via Dolphins) — Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Cardinals receive: No. 30 overall pick

Dolphins receive: 34th & 104th overall picks, plus a 2027 3rd-round pick

Might as well take a swing at quarterback here if you're the Cardinals. Ty Simpson was only a one-year starter in college. He still has shown high-level processing, and has better arm strength than he's given credit for. Arizona could still be in the market for a QB early in the 2027 draft, but at least Simpson gives the fanbase something to look forward to in the post-Kyler Murray era.

31. New England Patriots — CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Three of the Pats' top four inside linebackers are hitting the open market next offseason. CJ Allen is sort of a no-brainer, high-floor player who can play the run and hopefully develop in pass coverage with some guidance from Mike Vrabel and the Patriots' staff.

32. Seattle Seahawks — Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The reigning Super Bowl champs halt Jermod McCoy's draft night free fall with the 32nd pick. Seattle should be tempted to trade back here, or select a starting-caliber running back like Price if he lasts this long. In this scenario, McCoy's upside and that fifth-year option are too good to pass up.

2026 NFL Mock Draft Round 2 breaks Bengals' way with another stud in the secondary

33. New York Jets — Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

34. Miami Dolphins (via Cardinals) — Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

35. Tennessee Titans — Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

36. Las Vegas Raiders — Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

37. New York Giants — Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

38. Houston Texans — Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

39. Cleveland Browns — Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

40. Kansas City Chiefs — KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

41. Cincinnati Bengals — Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The *other* Tennessee cornerback, Colton Hood, is a great fit for what the Bengals want to do, which is to play man-to-man and get physical in press coverage. Hood is the ideal developmental prospect behind Dax Hill and DJ Turner.

Barely 21 years old and still an ascending player, Hood cleaned up his tackling problems of the prior two seasons in a breakout 2025 campaign for the Volunteers. In lieu of a worthy linebacker at this spot, the Bengals get a major CB3 boost with Hood, who'd easily beat out Josh Newton and DJ Ivey.

"They don't shy away from contact and on the next level, it's a physical game."@KevinCarter_93 breaks down @Vol_Football cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood pic.twitter.com/CDLddO6XCQ — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 15, 2026

2026 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Picks 42-64

42. New Orleans Saints — Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

43. Miami Dolphins — Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

44. New York Jets — T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

45. Baltimore Ravens — Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

47. Indianapolis Colts — Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

48. Atlanta Falcons — Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

49. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

50. Detroit Lions — Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers — Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

52. Green Bay Packers — Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers — Keionte Scott, DB, Miami (FL)

54. Philadelphia Eagles — Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

55. Los Angeles Chargers — Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

56. Jacksonville Jaguars — Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

57. Chicago Bears — A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

58. San Francisco 49ers — Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

59. Houston Texans — Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

60. Chicago Bears (via Bills) — Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

61. Los Angeles Rams — Cassius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

62. Denver Broncos — Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

63. New England Patriots — Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

64. Seattle Seahawks — Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa