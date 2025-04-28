Former All Pro has blistering hot take over Bengals' top draft choice

The Cincinnati Bengals' selection of pass rusher Shemar Stewart in the 2025 NFL Draft has come with plenty of fallout questions.

Of course, one of the low-hanging fruits was to ask what it meant for Trey Hendrickson and whether or not he will end up being traded when it's all said and done. That remains to be seen, but there are other questions that come with Stewart.

Prior to the draft, his hype train was a full-go. As one of the players with an extremely high ceiling, the Bengals took their shot on his potential. At the same time, he was criticized for a lack of production throughout college.

The critics have a point, I must admit. It's a little scary using a first-round pick on a player who only tallied 4.5 sacks throughout his college career. While the physical athleticism and raw talent is there, production hasn't always come. But have no fear, because one former All-Pro linebacker sees this one working out.

Luke Kuechly sees the ceiling everyone is talking about with Shemar Stewart

On the latest episode of Up & Adams with Kay Adams, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly commented on Stewart's potential and how he sees this all panning out.

"I think his ceiling, for edge rushers as a true defensive end, is the best in the draft," Kuechly said. "I kind of exclude Abdul Carter because he's more of a stand-up outside backer. But I think Shemar's ceiling, out of anybody in the draft, is the highest."

Hearing such a smart player like Kuechly give praise like that has to have Bengals fans more excited than ever about the pick. Kuechly is buying the hype, and fans should listen. There are many former players who have a platform thanks to their NFL careers, but not all of them know the game like Kuechly does.

When Kuechly speaks, this is a guy you listen to.

"At raw athletic ability, physicality, explosiveness, if they can figure that out, he's going to be a really good player," Kuechly finished.

Well, there you have it. The Bengals drafted someone who could be an absolute star. Now, it's up to the coaching staff to try and get the most out of the former Texas A&M star.