Former Bengals draft pick clinging to new life after signing with Browns

Amid all of the drama that's unfolded over the course of this offseason and had seeped into training camp is a whole lot of positive for the Cincinnati Bengals. It's tough to count out a team led by Joe Burrow, and that's what fans continue to cling to.

Speaking of clinging, a former Bengals draft pick is now clinging on to newfound hope after signing with the Cleveland Browns. Running back Trayveon Williams didn't take long to find his next job after the New England Patriots released him on July 30.

Williams spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bengals and was mostly a special teams contributor. After his time was officially up in Cincinnati, Henderson was out of a job for a little while. Henderson headed to New England in mid-May. But, the Patriots cut ties just a couple of months later

Trayveon Henderson joins a muddled Browns back field with a big question mark

Henderson might have a chance to stick in Cleveland if he is able to stand out on special teams, but he's coming in late to the party and will have plenty of work to do if he's going to catch up.

Still, there might be room for him in Cleveland. It could very well depend on what ends up happening with rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, who was arrested earlier in the offseason for domestic battery.

Judkins has yet to receive any discipline from the NFL, but he very well could. If he were to be suspended, that leaves fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford atop the depth chart. Next up behind Sampson is probably another former Patriot, ironically enough, in Pierre Strong Jr.

Henderson has six years of steady experience and trust from the same organization, so it's hard to see his career completely flame out this quickly. Hopefully, for his sake, he is able to hang on in Cleveland and earn himself a permanent spot on that roster.