Former Bengals punter dunks on the team after botched hold
The Cincinnati Bengals lost their Week 5 match-up against the Baltimore Ravens for multiple reasons but one reason that's been highlighted the most is punter Ryan Rehkow mishandling the snap on what would have been the game-tying field goal. That caused Evan McPherson to miss the kick and the Ravens then got into field goal range and kicked a chip shot field goal to win it.
While Rehkow obviously deserves some of the blame for the loss here, the Bengals had plenty of other opportunities to put the finishing touches on the Ravens and failed to do so. The defense allowed Lamar Jackson to put together one of the craziest touchdown passes we'll probably see this year and allowed for the Baltimore offense to tally 520 total yards of offense.
Former Bengals punter Drue Chrisman decided to rub salt in the wound following the backbreaking loss. On Monday evening, Chrisman posted a clip of him practicing holding for field goals and captioned it "Beautiful day to get some extra holding work in" with a football, finger gun, and winking emoji. He closed it out with the caption "#FreeAgentHolder".
If Bengals fans were in the mood to laugh, this might be funny but it's still hard to find humor in this loss. Chrisman might be an excellent holder but he was a lousy punter during his time with the Bengals and fans didn't hold back in reminding him of his atrocious punt in the 2022 AFC Championship Game that allowed Skyy Moore to get into field goal range.
Drue Chrisman tries to clown on the Bengals after special teams error
Chrisman was released by the Bengals after the team spent a sixth-round pick on Michigan punter Brad Robbins and Robbins won the job. Robbins spent one year with the team and was disappointing in the role and now they have Rehkow, who despite that error, didn't have a terrible game. He backed the Ravens up deep on a few occasions, including when the Bengals were able to record a safety in the first half.
Let Chrisman talk all of the smack he wants. Bengals fans know that he's a free agent for a reason.