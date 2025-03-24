Free agent addition expresses excitement about joining Bengals

Veteran guard Lucas Patrick had several suitors in free agency, but he ultimately decided to sign with Cincinnati. After putting pen to paper, Patrick expressed excitement about joining a high-powered offense that includes the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Patrick doesn't know exactly what his role will be with his new team, but he's eager to contribute in any way that he can.

Lucas Patrick eager to be part of Cincinnati's high-powered offense

"Come in and compete," Patrick said of his role. "See how things shake out. I know there's still a draft and they're probably filling out some more spots. But I'm just fired up to be a Bengal and work with the staff and the players who are here. There are some pretty elite players who will be exciting to be teammates with from what I've seen from a far.

"And the guys up front," Patrick added. "I've got a lot of respect for (center) Ted Karras, his career, and how he's played. (Left tackle) Orlando Brown is just a proven winner. (Right tackle Amarius) Mims is a special young talent. This is an exciting offense to join."

The excitement is mutual, as the Bengals are also excited to add an experienced player like Patrick to an offensive line that could use some added depth.

"He's a smart, tough, veteran player with starting experience at all three interior positions," Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters said of Patrick. "I think he's a great addition and I'm excited to have him in our room."

Patrick went undrafted in 2016 and spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He then spent two seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the New Orleans Saints for the 2024 campaign.

Over the course of his career, Patrick has played in 107 games and started in 64 of them, and he's played at different spots on the O-Line, including guard and center. So he brings some serious experience and versatility to Cincinnati.

The Bengals could still use some more depth on the offensive line, so it wouldn't be surprising if they ultimately add another free agent, or address the area through the draft.