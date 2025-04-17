Free agent guard mentions Cincinnati Bengals as potential landing spot

Free agent guard Dalton Risner is still weighing his options in free agency, and apparently the Cincinnati Bengals are on his radar.

During what appeared to be a question-and-answer session on social media, Risner mentioned the Bengals as a potential landing spot, in addition to the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings -- the two teams that he's already played for in his career. Risner spent his first four seasons in Denver and the last two in Minnesota.

"Minnesota has shown interest in bringing me back, but only to an extent, " Risner said. "... I will be on a team soon, I would imagine. Do you guys think it's the Minnesota Vikings? Do you guys think it's back to Denver? Do you guys think it's the Cincinnati Bengals? ... I'm in talks with multiple teams, so we'll see what happens. We'll see where this journey leads us."

Cincinnati's interest in Risner makes sense, as they need to continue to bolster the offensive line in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow. The team already signed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in free agency, but there's no reason to stop there for a team that allowed 48 sacks last season.

Risner, 29, would certainly bring some experience to the line, as he's started in 81 games over the course of his career, including eight in Minnesota last season, and Cincinnati should be able to land him at a reasonable rate without a long-term commitment. Pro Football Focus projects him to land a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. The Bengals could certainly swing that.

But, will they be willing to come up with a more enticing offer than other potential suitors like the Vikings or Broncos? That remains to be seen. If all things are even, Risner would probably prefer to return to a place he's familiar with. But, if he an get more money -- or playing time -- in Cincinnati, perhaps that would sway him.

Regardless of whether or not the Bengals ultimately add Risner in free agency, they'll almost assuredly look to bolster the offensive line via the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Cincinnati has six selections in the draft, and at least one, or two, of those picks should be dedicated to the line.