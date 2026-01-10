Free agents in the 2026 NFL playoffs who the Bengals should target

Another season of Cincinnati Bengals football has come and gone, and for the third straight year the team finds itself on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear that he expects the front office to take a more aggressive approach in free agency to build a competitive roster around him. With that in mind, there may be no better place for Duke Tobin and the Bengals’ decision-makers to look than the rosters of the 14 teams still competing in the postseason.

Generally, the teams with the best players qualify for the playoffs — go figure. Once the offseason arrives, though, the Bengals will hold a distinct advantage over many of those organizations: financial flexibility. Cincinnati is positioned to spend while others will be forced to make difficult roster decisions.

The Bengals’ cap space this March is projected to land somewhere between $60 million and $77 million. Regardless of the final figure, that would place one of the NFL’s most notoriously frugal front offices inside the league’s top ten in available funds. With so much riding on the 2026 season, even Mike Brown would have a hard time justifying a passive approach to free agency.

If Zac Taylor’s team is going to reclaim its status as a Super Bowl contender, targeting players from playoff teams unable to keep everyone should be a logical starting point. The focus, in particular, should be on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker, and safety all stand out as areas that could benefit from proven reinforcements, while cornerback appears less urgent thanks to the 2025 emergence of Dax Hill and DJ Turner II.

Below are the some of the players still competing in the 2026 NFL Playoffs who the Bengals should consider targeting in free agency.

John Franklin-Myers, DT, Broncos

Interior pass rush remains the Bengals’ top defensive weakness, as even their best tackles are primarily run stoppers.

The free-agent market for interior pass rushers is thin, making Denver Broncos DT John Franklin-Myers, 29, one of the most appealing options. The veteran lineman posted 7.5 sacks in 2025 and has 34 career sacks, with a PFF overall grade of 61.3 last season showing he’s still productive. Franklin-Myers may be expensive for Cincinnati, given the team’s reluctance to hand multi-year deals with guarantees to older players.

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, Patriots

With Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai likely departing, the Bengals need to bolster their edge rotation.

K’Lavon Chaisson, 26, provides a young, ascending option with a connection to Joe Burrow, having won a CFP National Championship together in college. The former New England Patriots first-round pick has tallied 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons and shouldn’t command too high a price, making him an ideal target for a team looking for immediate production and long-term upside.

Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Patriots

Cincinnati’s safeties struggled in 2025, with Geno Stone as a constant liability and Jordan Battle showing inconsistent play.

Jaylinn Hawkins, 28, has emerged as a reliable option for the Patriots, recording four interceptions and earning a top-five PFF grade among safeties (83.3) this season. His asking price is likely within reach, offering the Bengals an experienced player who could stabilize the secondary opposite Battle or another starter.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

The Bengals’ decision to start two rookie linebackers for most of 2025 largely backfired, despite improvement from Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. late in the year.

Devin Lloyd, 27, is a former first-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars who has come into his own this season, posting 35 solo tackles, five interceptions, and earning a top-three PFF linebacker grade of 89.1, along with All-Pro recognition. He would immediately upgrade the linebacker corps, and the Bengals should prioritize signing him regardless of cost.

AJ Epenesa, EDGE, Bills

A.J. Epenesa, 27, offers a realistic rotational option for Cincinnati’s edge rush. The Buffalo Bills defensive end contributed 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2025 while primarily playing behind starters, showing he can be impactful in a supporting role. Epenesa would add depth and reliability without commanding a premium contract, making him a practical addition to the pass rush rotation.

Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Chargers

Odafe Oweh, 27, spent most of his early career with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Los Angeles Chargers midseason, where he recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 games. Familiarity with Oweh as a divisional rival could give Cincinnati confidence in evaluating his fit. The former 31st overall pick provides a blend of athleticism and pass-rushing skill, making him a strong rotational option for the Bengals’ edge group.

Coby Bryant, S, Seahawks

A former Cincinnati Bearcat, Coby Bryant, 26, has transitioned from cornerback to safety with the Seattle Seahawks, thriving in 2025 with 39 solo tackles, four interceptions, and a PFF grade of 65.5. His versatility would allow the Bengals to deploy three safeties on the field at once if Caleb Downs is drafted. Bryant’s familiarity with the city and positional flexibility make him an attractive addition to stabilize the secondary.

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Seahawks

Boye Mafe, 27, had 15 combined sacks for the Seahawks in the 2023 and 2024 seasons but slowed to just two in 2025. Despite the dip, his athleticism and pass-rushing upside remain evident, and his current market value should make him a cost-effective addition. The Bengals could target Mafe to strengthen their pass rush rotation with a high-potential player.

Reed Blankenship, S, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, 26, offers leadership and experience for a Bengals secondary in need of both. In four seasons, he has totaled 204 solo tackles and nine interceptions, and now serves as a team captain for the reigning Super Bowl champions. His PFF grade of 46.5 suggests his 2026 contract could be modest, making him a potentially high-value, low-cost signing.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles

Nakobe Dean, 25, has elite talent but an injury history, with 141 solo tackles, 19 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in just 47 games and 27 starts. The Eagles LB represents a high-risk, high-reward signing for a Bengals team that could use his playmaking ability to transform their linebacker unit. If he can stay healthy, Dean would provide immediate impact alongside the team’s young core.

Kamren Curl, S, Rams

Kamren Curl, 26, led all NFL safeties in snap count in 2025 with 1,112 plays, posting 79 solo tackles, two interceptions, and a PFF grade of 73.1. The versatile DB for the Los Angeles Rams could bolster Cincinnati’s secondary while also providing flexibility to move around the lineup. Curl’s production and experience make him a strong candidate for the Bengals to target.

Kinglsey Enagbare, EDGE, Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, 26, often played behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons this season but has recorded 11.5 career sacks and had a 63.6 PFF grade in 2025. He remains a young player with upside who could develop into a key rotational piece or more with the Bengals. Signing him to a second contract could unlock his potential at a position of need.

