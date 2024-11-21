Cincinnati Bengals star ranked as top overall 2025 NFL free agent
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins is headed for free agency in 2025 after playing under the franchise tag during the current campaign, and Higgins is the top available free agent in the '25 class, according to Sports Illustrated.
The legendary publication recently published a ranked list of the top 50 players set to hit the open market, and Higgins occupies the top spot. Here's what Sports Illustrated had to say about Higgins' future:
"Higgins has been beaten up a bit this season, dealing with multiple injuries. Still, he’s going to command a large contract based on what he’s done throughout five years with the Bengals. Over his first three campaigns, Higgins averaged more than 1,000 yards before notching 656 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games last season. This year, he’s only played six games but in that span, has 38 catches for 489 yards and four scores. It would be a surprise if Higgins doesn’t get an annual salary of at least $25 million despite recent injury concerns."
At this point, it appears as though Higgins' days in Cincinnati are numbered. The writing has been on the wall for a while now. Don't forget, Higgins requested a trade away from the Bengals last offseason after he failed to agree on an extension with the franchise. Also, a recent report from ESPN suggested that league sources widely expect Higgins to sign elsewhere in free agency, as other organizations will likely be willing to pay [much] more than Cincinnati.
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Higgins even acknowledged that 2024 could very well be his last seaso in Cincinnati.
"This could be the last ride for me and the guys. You never know," Higgins said at the start of training camp. " ... "I want to keep putting smiles on people's faces, especially our fans. I grew a love for the city I didn't think was going to happen. Love the fans. They embrace me. I hope to put on a show for them this year."
Higgins has the talent to be the top wide receiver on a team, and he's likely to get paid like one over the offseason. It will be extremely interesting to see where he ultimately ends up, as he should have no shortage of options.