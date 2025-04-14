Full list of Cincinnati Bengals picks in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and now sits less than two weeks away. So, now seems like an ideal time to review Cincinnati's selections in the annual event.

The Bengals weren't granted any compensatory picks for the upcoming draft. So, they have six total selections in the '25 draft. That number could potentially change if the organization executes any trades before or during the draft, but knowing that way that the Bengals operate, that seems unlikely.

The reason that the Bengals have six picks in the draft instead of seven is because the team traded its seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears for running back Khalil Herbert prior to the trade deadline. With the way that Herbert's tenure turned out, the Bengals probably wish that they could have that pick back, but it's water under the bridge at this point.

The Bengals have six total selections in the 2025 NFL Draft

So, while they won't have a pick in the seventh and final round of the draft, the Bengals will have a pick in each of the previous six rounds. Here's a look at those six selections, and where they will fall numerically in each round:

Round 1, Pick 17 overall

Round 2, Pick 49 overall

Round 3, Pick 81 overall

Round 4, Pick 119 overall

Round 5, Pick 153 overall

Round 6, Pick 193 overall

Cincinnati had the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 Draft last year and used it on offensive tackle Amarius Mims. This year, the Bengals move up one spot, as they'll have the No. 17 overall pick. This is the fifth time in franchise history that the Bengals have had the 17th overall pick.

Last time the Bengals had the No. 17 selection was back in 2012. They used the pick on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who went on to play eight seasons in Cincinnati.

The Bengals enter the '25 draft with several key areas of need, including edge rusher, offensive and defensive line and the secondary. It's likely that they'll use their first few picks to address those areas. Many mock drafts see them selecting an edge rusher in the first round, which would certainly be a logical route to take.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.