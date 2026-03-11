Generational Maxx Crosby trade twist could help Bengals steal Raiders free agent

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rip-roaring start on Day 1 of NFL free agency's legal tampering window by striking contract agreements with Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe to bolster their defense. However, they failed to land a viable veteran linebacker on Tuesday, which is most unfortunate.

With options on the open market dwindling, however, a ray of hope exploded across the transaction wire Tuesday even when the Baltimore Ravens' trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby was called off.

Not having to face Crosby in the AFC North is an epic win for the Bengals on its own. Even better? In the event that Crosby is stuck in Vegas, the Raiders may not be able to keep everyone they've agreed to terms with in free agency. They shelled out a lot of money, including for two starting linebackers near the top of the market.

What I'm getting at is, the Bengals could easily swoop in for one of them.

And quick side note: I know the term "generational" is thrown around a lot. Joe Burrow is a generational QB for Cincinnati. This Crosby trade fake-out is a generational narrative in the NFL. Many of us football junkies will be pondering the multiverse/Sliding Doors/butterfly effect of all this for a very long time beyond this real-time snapshot of absurdity.

All of this adds up to a golden opportunity for the Bengals to seize and act upon!

How Bengals can swoop in to fill glaring hole at linebacker if Maxx Crosby stays with Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles star Nakobe Dean and past Green Bay Packers first-round pick Quay Walker both intend to play for the Raiders in 2026 and beyond.

The three-year, $40.5 million deal Walker agreed to is basically identical to what the Bengals paid for Cook. As for Dean, he wasn't far behind at $36 million over three years.

But uhh, add those up and that's an average of $25.5 million per season for Walker and Dean. OverTheCap.com has the Raiders $82.28 million in 2026 cap room as of this writing. Some players like star center Tyler Linderbaum are included. Among those who aren't: Dean, Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes, slot receiver Jalen Nailor, and defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

Oh, and Crosby is slated to be about a $35.8 million cap hit on his own this coming season.

Do the math. Consider that the Raiders only doubled up with outside additions at linebacker. It makes sense that if anyone had to go, and if it ain't Crosby, it has to be either Dean or Walker.

This is where the Bengals could really get away with one. They refused to pay up for All-Pro Devin Lloyd, who signed for three years, $45 million with Carolina. They didn't manage to get the even-cheaper Kaden Elliss or Leo Chenal on Tuesday. Those two signed with the Saints and Commanders respectively.

Maybe this earth-shattering Crosby news is the wake-up call Duke Tobin and Co. needed. Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery is at least familiar with Walker form his days in Green Bay. Dean is a Super Bowl champ who was replaced by current Cincinnati 'backer Oren Burks on the team's last run to the Lombardi Trophy.

The connections are there, and unless Crosby can pass a physical in short order, he can't really be traded.

Come on, Bengals brass. This is the shot at preemptive redemption from Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter that you couldn't have anticipated! Run with it!!