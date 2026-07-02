Gritty ex-Bengals QB shouldn't be written off despite awful end in Cincinnati

The National Football League is a lot of, "what have you done for me lately?" and one's head could spin Exorcist-style from how fast one can go from the toast of the town to the town turkey/scapegoat. Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning knows that all too well.

Browning balled out in 2023 when Joe Burrow suffered a torn wrist ligament, posting a 4-3 record, a 70.4% completion rate and a 98.4 passer rating. Unfortunately, when Burrow went down again in 2025, Browning didn't answer the bell in nearly the same way.

After losing three straight starts and throwing eight interceptions, Browning got benched, and Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco, who was '23 Browning-esque and often better.

Now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have Baker Mayfield starting for them, Browning has a shot to be Tampa's QB2. But there are some quick to suggest Browning's NFL career is essentially doomed.

Buccaneers QB Jake Browning faces intense scrutiny, some of which deserves more context

CBS Sports' John Breech and Emory Hunt ranked the 32 quarterback rooms in the NFL by conference, and placed the Bucs at a brutal 15th place out of 16 NFC teams.

FanSided's Pewter Plank site expert, Josh Crysler, responded to that ranking and went as far to say that Browning isn't guaranteed the primary backup job behind Mayfield:

"Browning isn’t necessarily guaranteed to be the backup quarterback. The Bucs are high on Connor Bazelak, who signed as an undrafted free agent last offseason and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. If he can show progress in his development, the team could be tempted to keep him around as their No. 2 option."

As Gary Cole's immortal Bill Lumbergh said in Office Space, "Ooooh. Yeeeeeeeeeeah. Umm, I'm gonna have to go ahead and sort of...disagree with you there."

I was today years old when I learned of Connor Bazelak's existence. And trust me, if you get a job where you're written-wording to make a living, you are a genuine, certifiable sicko about the NFL. Seldom do even the most obscure players not on your team get past ya.

Not to toot my own horn. Not to throw shade at Bazelak either. His NFL practice squad salary is more money than I've ever personally seen in my adult life. And he was born in the year 2000. Pardon me while I step away from the keyboard to weep a little.

OK. So all due respect to Bazelak, my guy Jake Browning rallied the Bengals when they had no business sticking in the playoff picture. He was one victory away (or thereabouts) from actually getting Cincinnati into the dance — and he carried a lead into the fourth quarter at Kansas City late in that season.

In reflecting upon what went awry in 2025, Browning admitted that he tried to play hero ball and made some dumb mistakes. Understandable. This dude was under team control as an exclusive rights free agent for a long time, and all of a sudden, he had a chance to earn himself tens of millions of dollars if he'd played well this past year.

That type of pressure could crack anyone, and Browning is as resilient as they come. He's had to scratch and claw his way for any sliver of opportunity in the NFL.

I don't know. I wouldn't bet against him. If Flacco hadn't come in and played so well, the Bengals probably would've taken Browning back this offseason.

Now, the Bucs have Baker Mayfield entering a contract year and an overall uncertain future ahead. If Baker gets banged up as he often has in Tampa, don't be surprised if Browning steps in and runs with the opportunity. Not saying it'll result in a starting job or that he'll permanently supplant Baker. He'll make things mighty interesting, though.