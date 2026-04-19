Hidden truth about Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade exposed by shocking data

Is it possible that the Cincinnati Bengals actually got the better end of their massive trade for New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence?

Sacrificing the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will draw its fair share of criticism, given that Lawrence demanded a trade and the Giants had little leverage as a result. Nevertheless, the Bengals deserve applause for finally going all-in on a superstar like Lawrence and paying a premium for it.

If some of the numbers that have emerged in the wake of this wild trade are any indication, this could work out very well indeed despite how much Cincinnati paid in draft capital — and how much Lawrence will cost on his next contract.

Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade yields plethora of stats that suggest he'll dominate AFC North for years to come

Sharp Football's mustachioed advanced stats nerd Warren Sharp posted a gold mine of data on the potential implications of Lawrence's arrival in Cincinnati. I'll skip around to the most applicable bits, and add in punctuation for clarity's sake:

"He spent most of his career playing vs elite interior OLs of the Eagles & Cowboys. He's been double-teamed at the highest rate in the NFL. He's now playing in the AFC North: Ravens lost their C. Steelers might start a 42-yr old QB. Browns have Deshaun or Shedeur. Lawrence should FEAST. "

Before we proceed further, it's important to clarify some of what's in here as is. Yes, Lawrence squaring off against the stacked offensive lines of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys offered a high degree of difficulty. Didn't help that the G-Men routinely had bad offenses, which kept Lawrence on the field longer and in more adverse circumstances.

Sharp point by Sharp related to the AFC North, though: The Ravens just lost the highest-paid center in NFL history, Tyler Linderbaum, to Las Vegas. Aaron Rodgers (or someone else!?) will start at quarterback for the Steelers. Cleveland will start either totally-deserving Pro Bowler Shedeur Sanders or the walking disgrace that is Deshaun Watson.

...Safe to say Lawrence has a great chance to recover from the "down" year he had in 2025, when he registered only 0.5 sacks and suffered a steep drop from PFF's No. 3 highest-graded defensive tackle to *checks notes* 11th.

Cheeky commentary aside, Sharp underscores how the notion that Lawrence had a down 2025 campaign in the first place isn't rooted in reality. Never mind how impactful he was the last three seasons running.

Dexter Lawrence 2025 only:



OFF field:



#32 YPA (8.4)

#31 sack rate (4.1%)

#27 EPA/pass (+0.13)

#26 pass success (47%)

#23 pressure rate (32%)



ON field:



#7 pass success (40%)

#8 YPA (6.6)

#9 sack rate (7.7%)

#10 EPA/pass (+0.09)

#22 pressure rate (33%)https://t.co/Xbo2p6JtJe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 6, 2026

OK, a lot of that has to do with the advantages Lawrence creates for his teammates. What about his own individual production, in terms of pass rush win rate and QB pressures generated? Yeah, that's elite, too as you might expect — nay, unmatched by a player his size.

How about true pass sets? Also 7th best.



19.7% (!!). As a NT. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 19, 2026

The best season for total pressures from 0-1 tech in the Next Gen Stats era: 2022 Dexter Lawrence (45)



The second-best is 2023 Dexter Lawrence (39)



Truly unique player — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 19, 2026

There are freak athletes, then there are freak-of-freak athletes who weigh 340-plus pounds and can wreak havoc on the opposing QB. That summarizes Dexter Lawrence to a T.

If the Bengals can get a healthier version of B.J. Hill in 2026, rotating in with free-agent signee Jonathan Allen at the 3-technique next to Lawrence, can you imagine how productive that triumvirate could be?

Oh, and Cincinnati's priciest open-market addition, ex-Seahawks defensive end Boye Mafe? He's going to benefit a lot from Lawrence's presence on the inside.