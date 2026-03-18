How NFL free agency may make Bengals' wildest draft dreams come true

The Cincinnati Bengals' bumbling idiocy in the front office is an endless source of frustration for true ball-knowing fans who aren't blinded by unfiltered homerism. However, with the way free agency has shaken out across the league, it feels near-impossible for the Bengals to botch the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, we can't say with absolute certainty that Cincinnati's NFL-smallest scouting department won't turn its highest draft pick since 2021 into a full-blown debacle. That's why what other teams did on the free agent market is so clutch!

Is it too much to ask for the Bengals to acquire one positive-impact rookie within their first two picks? Given their recent history in the second round, all the chips should be in on whomever the selection is at No. 10.

Here's how free agency could trigger a trickle-down effect Cincinnati will reap the rewards from on draft night.

Many of Bengals' premier first-round draft targets should be available with 10th overall pick

My 3,000-word mock offseason was so bewilderingly affordable. While the Bengals made some signings I advocated for like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, and retained Dalton Risner and Jalen Davis, they haven't done nearly enough so far.

The scaffolding/key pillars of what I want for this 2026 Cincinnati roster is still achievable to some degree, save for upgrading the linebacker room as much as I'd like. Instead of acquiring Demario Davis and Leo Chenal — such doable moves — the Bengals could sign, say, future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and draft Sonny Styles 10th overall.

Styles is my favorite linebacker prospect maybe ever? Haven't seen one better than him in my lifetime. I felt the same way about Penei Sewell as an offensive tackle. Hence why I advocated for Cincinnati to find a way to land him and Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 draft. Would've culminated in a Super Bowl victory. Alas.

Anyway, the silver lining to Cincinnati losing out on Chenal is that Styles is more realistic in the draft. Chenal signed with the Commanders, who have Frankie Luvu at linebacker as well. Spending the seventh overall pick on another player at that position makes little sense for Washington.

Once Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1 overall, many believe the New York Jets, with needs at off-ball linebacker and on the edge, will take Styles' hybrid teammate Arvell Reese. Seems logical to me. The second pick on a pure off-ball linebacker, or a safety like the Buckeyes' Caleb Downs, feels very rich.

Speaking of Downs, he's a prime Bengals draft target despite Cook and Jordan Battle starting at safety. Downs can be an upgrade over Davis at nickelback, and take Battle's place if he prices himself out of Cincinnati in a contract year.

2026 NFL Draft could really break Bengals' way for Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs

Here's an excerpt from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic in a recent piece that covered free agency's fallout:

“I expect four Ohio State defenders to wind up in the first round, including linebacker/edge Arvell Reese in the top three and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald somewhere in the 20s. But nothing that has happened in free agency gives me any indication about where either safety Caleb Downs or linebacker Sonny Styles will go. Both are among the top six or seven (juggling motion) prospects based on talent, but they play less-than-premium positions. Whichever teams draft them will be getting plug-and-play impact starters, but I could see them slipping out of the top 10."

I have to agree with Dochterman here. Let's look at the rest of the top 10 draft teams and assess their likelihood of drafting Downs or Styles.

Arizona Cardinals

One of the most underrated free-agent signings came from the Cardinals mere days ago when they scooped up Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens. He joins a group in Arizona led by Mack Wilson Sr. and Cody Simon. The Cards' safety room is still anchored by Budda Baker, along with newly acquired ex-Jaguar Andrew Wingard and 2024 fourth-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Quick aside: If you don't think a fourth-round pick will stop a prideful GM type from admitting defeat because they so desperately need a win, look no further than what's happening in Cincinnati with Barrett Carter in real time. Hence my immense affinity for Sonny Styles.

Back to Arizona. They have good-enough trios at linebacker and safety to justify passing on Styles and Downs, in lieu of some kind of trade-down scenario. Look for the Cardinals to go for a pure pass rusher off the edge like Texas Tech's David Bailey.

OK for the sake of time, we'll go a little more succinct with the rest:

Titans (No. 4 pick): New head coach Robert Saleh loves his defensive lines, but Tennessee is also looking like the best landing spot for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love to complement QB Cam Ward.

Giants (No. 5 pick): Should be more intrigued by drafting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate to pair with Malik Nabers.

Browns (No. 6 pick): LB Quincy Williams came over from the Jets to team with reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger. Cleveland has Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman Jr. at safety. The offensive line is still a big concern despite a flurry of free agent moves and the Tytus Howard trade. Georgia LT Monroe Freeling or Miami (FL) RT/RG Francis Mauigoa are the chalkier mock picks for the Browns here.

Saints (No. 8 pick): Signed LB Kaden Elliss in free agency. Legitimately four-deep at safety. Better off investing in a playmaker or a pass protector for young QB Tyler Shough.

Chiefs (No. 9 pick): Losing Trent McDuffie in the Rams trade and Jaylen Watson to free agency creates a big void in KC's secondary for a boundary cornerback. The Chiefs could have the first crack at one in the 2026 draft. LSU's Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy would make a lot more sense than Styles or Downs.

Stripe Hype's own Christopher Kokaliares suggested Delane or McCoy could be in the Bengals' plans with the 10th pick. I could see it, given that it's not a given that Cincinnati will retain DJ Turner or Dax Hill beyond this coming season.

But if the dream scenario plays out with Styles and Downs still available when the Bengals go on the clock in Round 1, I don't know how they could ever justify passing on those immediate-starting dudes for a boundary CB3 with Joe Burrow's future in Cincinnati hinging so much on the 2026 campaign.