How to listen to Bengals vs. Chargers NFL Week 11 game on the radio
Another NFL Sunday is here. Today's action will be capped off by a battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers with major playoff implications on the line. The Bengals enter the matchup with a record of 4-6 and desperate for a win, while the Chargers sit at 6-3 and are riding a three-game winning streak.
The Bengals' playoff hopes hinge largely on the outcome of the contest, as their odds of qualifying for postseason play will drop dramatically with a loss. A win, though, will help their cause in a major way.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch tonight's important Week 11 game against the Chargers on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Chargers on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Chargers is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Chargers game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile. It will also be on SiriusXM (Ch. 226) and Westwood One.
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Chargers
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Los Angeles. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)