How to watch Bengals vs. Eagles in NFL Week 8 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles should both enter their Week 9 meeting feeling disrespected. Both teams are on a two-game winning streak, both have Super Bowl-caliber quarterbacks, and each has arguably the best receiving duo in the league.
Despite all of that, the league decided to bump up their matchup in favor of a meeting between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. So, a game that was originally supposed to start at 4:25 p.m. ET will now kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.
Regardless of what time it starts, the game between the Bengals and Eagles is an important one. Both teams have been playing better as of late after slow starts, and both are fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conferences. It'll be one you won't want to miss.
Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 7 matchup between Ohio's two teams.
Bengals vs. Eagles game details
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Bengals and Eagles don't play against each other too often. The last matchup between the teams occurred back in September of 2020, and it ended in a 23-23 tie. Cincinnati leads the all-time series over Philadelphia with a record of 9-3-2.
How to watch Bengals vs. Eagles on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Eagles will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Eagles
There are also several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Philadelphia. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on Paramount+, as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to useGame Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.