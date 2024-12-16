It sure sounds like Tyler Boyd never wanted to leave the Bengals
By Mike Luciano
The Cincinnati Bengals' win over the lowly Tennessee Titans, which was aided by three Will Levis interceptions, was a bittersweet moment for this team. The victory came at the expense of former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and wide receiver Tyler Boyd, both of whom are on the Titans now.
While both the Bengals and Titans are destined for a year of watching the playoffs at home after disappointing regular seasons, Boyd doing it in a limited passing offense on an even worse team has to be a brutal start to what could be one of the last seasons of his sterling NFL career.
While Boyd may have traded in the stripes on his helmet for that Titans shield after eight seasons in the pros, it seems like there is still a great deal of love and respect for what No. 83 has done in that Cincinnati locker room.
Boyd was embraced by Burrow and Higgins after the game, as the trio shared their mutual love for one another while affirming their desire to meet up in the offseason. Don't worry, Tyler. There's a chance you'll be freed from this losing team and end up on a winner soon enough.
Bengals share postgame moment with Tyler Boyd after win vs. Titans
Boyd has caught 35 passes for 356 yards and failed to find the end zone this year. Between his tertiary role behind Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley in the Tennessee offense as well as the downgrade to Levis at quarterback, Boyd's production has taken a hit.
The Bengals seem to be getting along just fine without him. Burrow is leading the NFL in passing yards (3,977) and touchdowns (36) with new OC Dan Pitcher. Ja'Marr Chase could win the NFL's wide receiver triple crown, Tee Higgins has looked good when healthy, and Boyd's production has been replaced by Mike Gesicki and Andrei Iosivas.
It seems unlikely that Boyd will stay in Tennessee much longer. The Titans are a rebuilding team, and Boyd may want one last shot at a championship ring more than he wants the familiarity of playing in Callahan's offense.
The Bengals letting Boyd go was a tough bit of business that had to be done in order to make sure the rest of the roster was taken care of. However, it seems like Boyd may have gotten the worse end of that deal, as he is struggling to salvage a positive year in what has been a tough 2024.