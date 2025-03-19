Ja'Marr Chase credits Myles Garrett for his record-setting extension with Bengals

In February, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin publicly stated that the organization was prepared to make star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

"He [Chase] is going to end up being the number one paid non-quarterback in the league," Tobin said. "We're there. let's get it done."

At the time those that those comments were made by Tobin, the number to make Chase the highest-paid non-QB in history started with a 3. But then, Cleveland Browns beat the Bengals to the punch and gave the distinction of highest-paid player other than quarterback to defensive end Myles Garrett with a four-year deal worth $160 million. For the non-math majors, that's $40 million a year.

Ja'Marr Chase got additional dollars on his deal thanks to Myles Garrett's extension

Garrett didn't hold the title for long, though. To their credit, the Bengals stayed true to their word and eclipsed Garrett's contract with a four-year, $161 million extension for Chase. While discussing that extension with media members, Chase gave credit to Garrett for his record-setting contract.

"Myles set the bar," Chase said. "There was a lot going on at the time numbers wise. Myles really helped me, because, you know, I'm not a greedy person, and I'm not selfish. I'm not going to overdo nothing."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Bengals had a deal in place for Chase for $37 or $38 million per year prior to Garrett's deal, and then Cincinnati increased its offer by a couple million annually afterwards in order to beat Garrett's contract.

When asked about the importance of being the highest-paid non-QB ever, he did his best to downplay it.

"It's just a number," Chase said. "It's just numbers to get the job done. Like me having yards in a game. Getting those yards gets the job done."

In terms of production, both Chase and Garrett certainly eared their respective extensions. Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and Chase won the vaunted Triple Crown last season by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Both players also happen to be in the AFC North, so they'll play against each other twice next season, and every season for the foreseeable future. Both the Bengals and Browns missed the playoffs in 2024. But, armed with massive extensions, both Chase and Garrett should be extra motivated to help lead their respective squads bounce back in 2025.