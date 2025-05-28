Ja'Marr Chase ignites a nightmare scenario with latest comments at OTAs

Amid all of the offseason drama for the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is apparently looking to add to the controversy, but not how you think.

Chase already has his contract. That's not the issue. But, when asked about the Bengals' slow starts in recent years, Chase had this to say at his latest OTA practice:

"It sounds like we need to play in the preseason, huh?"

Well, let's just open it up for debate right off the bat, shall we?

Ja'Marr Chase thinks the Bengals' starters should play in the preseason

For many fans, a comment like this will ruffle some feathers. After all, the preseason is meaningless, for the most part. Looking back at some of those infamous teams go to undefeated in exhibition games and turning right around to have a losing season, we can see just that.

However, is Chase on to something here? The Bengals' slow starts have been more than just a "thing" the past few years. These slow starts have equated to fans not just growing frustrated, but that frustration has turned into pure panic come around, oh, Week 10 or 11.

Looking at last year, for example, the Bengals tried to turn it around too little too late. Going 1-4 in their first five games was essentially a death sentence.

So, what gives? If you look into it just a little further, Chase might have a point -- but it isn't the offense that needs to be on that preseason field.

Last season, the Bengals' offense averaged 30 points per game during their 1-4 start. So, does Chase need to be on the field in August?

Not necessarily.

Bengals fans don't want to see the likes of Chase, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins on the field during the preseason. There is absolutely zero reason to risk injury to a top player like one of them. Let's let the Burrow-Chase connection continue to turn heads during OTAs, but put it on ice come the presason.

Of course, players always want to play. But, if Chase is clamoring to play during the preseason, that simply cannot happen. Give him a series or two in a couple of games and call it a day.