Ja'Marr Chase leads list of highest-graded Bengals from win over Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals kept their winning ways going in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns in order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The 24-6 win was the third consecutive victory for the Bengals, and their second over Cleveland this season as Cincinnati also bested the Browns back in Week 7. Some familiar faces led the way for the Bengals against the Browns.

Highest-graded Bengals from Week 16 win over Browns

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had another big game in Week 16. Against the Browns, the star receiver caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, as he continues to lead the league in all three of those categories.

With his production against the Browns, Chase broke his own franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. He also eclipsed the 1,500-yard mark for the first time in his career, and he was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game against the Browns as a result.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was the team's second-highest graded player from the game. Hendrickson finished the contest with three total tackles, two QB hits and he added another sack to his league-leading total. Cornerback Mike Hilton, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and Joe Burrow rounded out the rest of the top five.

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 16 vs the Browns:



🥇 Ja'Marr Chase - 88.7

🥈 Trey Hendrickson - 79.7

🥉 Mike Hilton - 76.0

🏅 Andrei Iosivas - 75.9

🏅 Joe Burrow - 75.8 pic.twitter.com/opuN6Jcf5b — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 23, 2024

Hilton had six total tackles in the contest, including two tackles for a loss, and he played well in coverage. Iosivas caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Burrow turned in another great performance. The star quarterback threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland. Burrow eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark for the third time in his career during the game, and he also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 250-plus yards and three touchdowns in seven straight games. Not bad.

The Bengals will look to make it four straight wins when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 17. There will be major playoff implications on the line in that game, as the Bengals will be eliminated from contention with a loss. In order to pull out a win, they'll need some big-time performances, just like they got against Cleveland.