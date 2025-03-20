Ja'Marr Chase reveals the one thing he doesn't like about Cincinnati

There are plenty of things that Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase likes about Cincinnati, including his teammates and a lack of distractions.

"I like Cincinnati because it gives me an opportunity to come here and focus," Chase said at a press conference after signing his massive four-year extension with the Bengals. "I'm not distracted out here. There's not too many things to get me off pace.

"It's strictly what I'm focused on, that's really tunnel version for me to play football. ... I just think that's the biggest picture for me. I don't have no distractions here and I can just play football. And my quarterback's here. And Tee's here."

Ja'Marr Chase isn't a fan of the food in Cincinnati

But, as it turns out, there's also something that Chase doesn't love about Cincinnati, and it kind of makes sense when you consider the fact that Chase is from arguably the best culinary city in the country.

"At the end of the day, the food's not the best," Chase said of Cincinnati. "We can work on that. I'm from New Orleans. I'm not used to the food yet."

We get it, Ja'Marr. It's tough to go from the delicious cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine available in virtually every restaurant in the French Quarter in New Orleans to well, whatever they eat in Cincinnati. Skyline Chili doesn't hold a candle to good gumbo.

But, Chase is going to be in Cincinnati for the next four seasons, at least, so he's going to have to get used to eating like an Ohioian, at least during the season.

The good news for Chase is that he can get his fill of food in New Orleans during the offseason. Now is his time to load up on beignets, Po' Boys and crawfish. That is, as long as he keeps himself in shape, which probably isn't something we have to worry about with an elite athlete like Chase.

While the food may not be his favorite, Chase is clearly happy about the prospect of remaining in Cincinnati for many more years to come, and the city is certainly happy to have him.