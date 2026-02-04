Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins announce dynamic duo podcast for the ages

One thing Cincinnati Bengals supporters indubitably appreciate is their superstar wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Whereas the front office and ownership often keep fans in the dark, Ja'Marr and Tee keep it about as real as a pro athlete in the public eye can keep it.

Like for instance, Ja'Marr will publicly bash the defense when it's warranted. Tee will go to extraordinary lengths, even requesting a trade, to maximize what the historically cheap Bengals will pay him. And he won't shy away from talking about it to the media.

Joe Burrow is more selective when it comes to speaking out, which is 100% fine. The man has a lot on his place. Just glad he's seemingly happy in Cincinnati for the time being.

Anyway, we'll be hearing a lot more from Ja'Marr and Tee here soon when they launch their brand-new podcast.

Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins reveal 'Chasing No. 1' podcast in Kay Adams interview

Heck yeah, fellas. Inject Ja'Marr Chase's goofy sense of humor and Tee Higgins' fiery passion directly into my veins. "Chasing No. 1" will be appointment viewing/listening for Who Dey Nation.

Ja'Marr and Tee explained how they'll approach topics for the Overtime-backed pod and why they're joining the crowded sports media space of athletes past and present:

JC: "I know we do fashion and we play sports. Of course, that's easy, but everyone wants to know our hobbies off the field. That's the big thing."



TH: "Just show people a different side of us that people don't get to see every day. All they see of is us behind our helmets. [...] Shows how close we are. We were brothers at first...It was second nature. Once when we met, we just clicked like that."

Chasing No. 1 is coming THIS SPRING...



Ja'Marr Chase announces his VERY FIRST podcast in collaboration with @overtime and some help from @teehiggins5



STAY TUNED‼️@Real10jayy__ | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/xvXr4FmmfZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

"Chasing No. 1" is an obvious play on Ja'Marr's surname, but it's a very layered play on words to me. Tee will always be chasing WR1 status in Ja'Marr's shadow to a degree. However, real ball knowers understand that Tee is indeed a legit No. 1 wide receiver. The Bengals are lucky to have both of them to say the least.

If not for Burrow's public demands that Cincinnati pay Ja'Marr and Tee, I'm not sure it would've gotten done.

This new venture's namesake could also refer to dating life. As far as I know, neither of the Bengals' playmakers are wifed up, so we could get into some personal stuff with them. Not expecting any major revelations, nor do I really care about that sort of thing, but I'm sure a lot of people more fascinated by celebrity would take a keen interest in that aspect of their lives.

What's cool, too, is you know that Joey Franchise will be a guest at some point. Probably when they discuss fashion at length.

I'm more interested to hear them chat about football-related minutiae during the season.

Compelling topics would include: What goes into their preparation, how they keep their heads right when inevitable adversity strikes, and what they can share about Burrow and the goings-on behind the scenes in Cincinnati. Bengals HQ feels like an insulated Fortress of Solitude for what the French call "les incompétents" in the front office.

Congrats to Ja'Marr and Tee on the new show. Day 1 subscriber incoming!