Ja'Marr Chase's trainer drops truth bomb that should terrify Bengals opponents

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a legitimate superstar as it is, highlighted by his Triple Crown 2024 season in which he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Unfortunately, that phenomenal year and an MVP-worthy effort by Joe Burrow were squandered by a dreadful defense en route to a 9-8 record. Last year got even worse, but when Burrow and Chase are on the field together, they're as close to unstoppable as a quarterback-playmaker tandem gets.

With a hopefully-healthy Burrow still having quite a few prime years ahead, Chase is bound to ascend among the all-time greats at his position, too.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase hasn't hit his peak yet, per his trainer

Mo Wells was an LSU track athlete and trains Chase when he's not putting in work at Bengals HQ. Here's what Wells had to say recently to Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson about Chase's future trajectory:

"I think he has probably another two, three years before he gets to peak physical shape of what he can be...I think when he's closer to 28, 29, 30."

Just for a little more context on this: Chase is on a consistently blistering pace, the likes of which the NFL has never seen before.

#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase just became the first WR in NFL history to have 80+ catches, 1,000+ yards, and 7+ TDs in each of his first 5 NFL seasons. https://t.co/aYJAFSkNBM pic.twitter.com/dYxoAysHhe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 28, 2025

...And now we're led to believe that the already freak-of-freaks athlete has another level (or more?) to unlock before he reaches his physical apex?

Dear lord. Sign me up!

What makes Chase so good is how complete his game is. Route-running is sick. Explosiveness is undeniable. Ball skills and downfield tracking are both top-notch. He looks more like a tailback in the open field due to his uncanny contact balance. Rarely does the first defender get him to the ground.

The sheer efficiency of Chase's elite athletic movements is almost surreal to behold in real time. How does someone change direction, and straight up sprint that fast under so much control, and with so much power to deliver punishing blows to those who try to tackle him?

Wells is telling us, in few but wildly effective words, that Chase has room to improve in all these areas. Or at least in some. And my, what a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Combine that ridiculous skill set from Chase with a football savant tossing him the ball in Burrow — not to mention another top-flight target attracting plenty of attention in Tee Higgins — and there's no reason to put a cap on Chase's ceiling.

If Wells' athletic forecast for his client comes to pass, we could indeed see Ja'Marr Chase go down as the best wide receiver to ever do it.